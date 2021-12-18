The Chino Hills High girls soccer team and the boys and girls’ teams from Ayala High will compete Dec. 20 to 22 at the Silverlakes Winter Classic 5555 Hamner Ave., Norco.
Schedules
Chino Hills High girls
Navy Division, Group A
•11 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Vista Murrieta (Field 21).
•9 a.m. Dec. 21 vs. Roosevelt (Field 16).
•noon Dec. 21 vs. Orange Lutheran (Field 16).
•Navy Division finals, noon Dec. 21 (Field 16).
Ayala High boys
Orange Division, Group C
•9 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Villa Park (Field 6).
•3 p.m. Dec. 20 vs. Arlington (Field 6).
•Consolation and semifinals Dec. 21. Finals on Dec. 22.
Ayala High girls
Orange Division, Group D
•11 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Chaminade (Field 24)
•8 a.m. Dec. 21 vs. Corona (Field 12).
•2 p.m. Dec. 21 vs. Bell Gardens (Field 12)
•10 a.m. Dec. 22, Orange Division championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.