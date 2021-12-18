The Chino Hills High girls soccer team and the boys and girls’ teams from Ayala High will compete Dec. 20 to 22 at the Silverlakes Winter Classic 5555 Hamner Ave., Norco. 

Schedules 

Chino Hills High girls 

Navy Division, Group A 

•11 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Vista Murrieta (Field 21). 

•9 a.m. Dec. 21 vs. Roosevelt (Field 16). 

•noon Dec. 21 vs. Orange Lutheran (Field 16). 

•Navy Division finals, noon Dec. 21 (Field 16). 

Ayala High boys 

Orange Division, Group C 

•9 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Villa Park (Field 6). 

•3 p.m. Dec. 20 vs. Arlington (Field 6). 

•Consolation and semifinals Dec. 21. Finals on Dec. 22. 

Ayala High girls 

Orange Division, Group D 

•11 a.m. Dec. 20 vs. Chaminade (Field 24) 

•8 a.m. Dec. 21 vs. Corona (Field 12). 

•2 p.m. Dec. 21 vs. Bell Gardens (Field 12) 

•10 a.m. Dec. 22, Orange Division championship game.

