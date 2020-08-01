Chino Hills High graduate Savanna Corr was named to the Sacramento State women’s softball All Decade team for 2010-20, the university announced July 23.
“To be eligible for an all-decade team, a student-athlete must have played at least one year in their sport between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 academic years,” school officials stated in a news release.
Corr, a 2015 graduate of Chino Hills High, pitched for Sacramento State from 2016 to 2019, recording a record of 34-25 with a 2.71 earned-run average, and held opponents to a .229 batting average. She won 21 games during her senior season in 2019, tossing a perfect game against Fairleigh Dickinson University and a no-hitter during a Big Sky Tournament game. Corr finished her career with 100 appearances, including 57 starts, had eight shutouts and recorded 274 strikeouts in 410.2 innings.
She was named the Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and was third-team all-Pacific Region and a unanimous selection for first team All-Big Sky Conference honors. The right-handed pitcher ranked fifth all-time at Sacramento State in opponent batting average, sixth in appearances, eighth in strikeouts, ninth in wins and 10th in shutouts and innings pitched.
During her Chino Hills High career, Corr had a 32-9 record, a 2.97 earned-run average and struck out 227 batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.