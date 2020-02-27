It’s championship Saturday for the girls basketball and girls soccer teams on Feb. 29 at Ontario Christian High School.
At 29-2, the Knights’ girls basketball team will compete for the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA at 10 a.m. against No. 1-ranked Paloma Valley at Colony High, 3850 Riverside Drive in Ontario.
Ontario Christian is ranked No. 2 in the division.
It will be the Knights’ third appearance in a CIF-Southern Section girls’ basketball title game, and the first since winning the Division 1-A title in 1980.
The other title game appearance took place in 1979, a one-point loss to Culver City.
Ontario Christian enters the Division 4AA title game on a 15-game winning steak, including last Saturday’s 57-44 win at Xavier Prep in Palm Desert in the semis.
Freshman Chloe Briggs is the Knights leading scorer at 34.9 points per game, which ranked tied for second in the nation, according to maxpreps.com.
She and sophomore Maddy Martinez are tied for the third in the nation in 3-pointers made at 130.
Paloma Valley (29-3) is making its first appearance in a CIF-SS girls’ basketball title game.
Ontario Christian’s girls soccer team will make its eighth appearance in a CIF-Southern Section title game when it travels to Gabrielino High, 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd. in San Gabriel in the Division 6 title game.
Game time is 5 p.m.
Gabrielino enters Saturday’s game as the No. 1-seed in Division 6 and has a record of 20-0-2.
The Knights (17-7) advanced after defeating Shadow Hills, 2-1, in the semis last Saturday.
In this year’s playoffs, Ontario Christian and Gabrielino have each allowed only one goal in four games.
Ontario Christian won CIF-Southern Section titles in 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2004 and had title game losses in 1989, 1995 and 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.