Local high school football fans hoping to catch both the annual Milk Can Game between Chino and Don Lugo and Battle for the Bone game between Ayala and Chino Hills during the upcoming season could be out of luck.
Current team schedules for the 2022 season show the Milk Can and Battle for the Bone games are scheduled for the same time and day, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
The 43rd annual Milk Can Game will be held at Chino High with the 19th annual Battle for the Bone taking place at Chino Hills High.
Either game could still be rescheduled, possibly to Saturday, Sept. 17, to avoid a conflict and allow fans to attend both Chino Valley rival games.
The 2022 high school football season begins the week of Aug. 18 and 19 and will continue through the week of Oct. 29.
Playoff games will take place Nov. 4, 11, and 18 with division championship games scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26. The CIF State Southern Regionals are set for Dec. 2 and 3 and state titles games will kickoff Dec. 9 and 10.
2022 schedules
Ayala High School: Friday, Aug. 19 at Torrey Pines; Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Etiwanda; Thursday, Sept. 1 vs. Leuzinger; Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Monrovia; Friday, Sept. 16 at Chino Hills (Battle for the Bone); Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Citrus Valley; Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. Glendora; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Charter Oak; Friday, Oct. 21 at Alta Loma; Thursday, Oct. 27 at Bonita.
Ayala’s 2021 record: 9-2 overall, 3-0 in league (Mountain West League champion).
Chino High School: Friday, Aug. 19 vs. Western; Friday, Aug. 26 at Diamond Bar; Friday, Sept. 2 at Baldwin Park; Friday, Sept. 9 at Valley Christian-Cerritos; Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Don Lugo (Milk Can Game); Friday, Sept. 23 vs. El Dorado; Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Cerritos; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Rowland; Friday, Oct. 21 at Pomona; Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Covina.
Chino’s 2021 record: 7-4 overall, 2-1 for second place Sierra League.
Chino Hills High School: Thursday, Aug. 18 at Glendora (Citrus College); Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Diamond Ranch; Friday, Sept. 2 vs. JW North; Friday, Sept. 9 at Charter Oak; Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Ayala (Battle for the Bone); Friday, Sept. 23 at Foothill; Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Etiwanda; Thursday, Oct. 6 at Damien; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Friday, Oct. 21 at Upland.
Chino Hills’ 2021 record: 8-6 overall, 2-2 for fourth-place in Baseline League.
Don Lugo High School: Friday, Aug. 19 at El Rancho; Friday, Aug. 26 at Alta Loma; Friday, Sept. 2 at Hawthorne; Friday, Sept. 16 at Chino (Milk Can Game); Friday, Sept. 23 at San Jacinto Valley Academy; Friday, Sept. 30 vs. San Dimas; Friday, Oct. 7 vs. South Hills; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. West Covina; Friday, Oct. 21 at Claremont; Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Chaffey.
Don Lugo’s 2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 for fourth-place in San Antonio League.
Ontario Christian High School: Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. St. Margaret’s; Friday, Aug. 26 at Xavier Prep; Friday, Sept. 2 at Salesian; Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Rancho Christian; Friday, Sept. 16 at AB Miller; Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. Big Bear; Friday, Oct. 7 at Valley Christian-Cerritos; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Village Christian (Homecoming Game); Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Aquinas; Friday, Oct. 28 at Heritage Christian.
Ontario Christian’s 2021 results: 6-3-1 overall, 3-1 for second place in Ambassador League.
