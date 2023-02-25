High school scoreboard

Wrestling
CIF State Meet
Four Chino Valley wrestlers advanced to this week’s CIF State Meet in Bakersfield after qualifying at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet last weekend in Palm Springs.
Chino High’s Jonathan Madera, Julius Soria and Michael Vassalle and Ayala’s BK Martinez began competing at the state meet Thursday. The meet continued Friday and concludes today (Feb. 25).
At the Masters Meet, Madera finished fourth in the 106-pound gold division; Soria took third in the 160-pound gold division; and Vassalle took third in the 182-pound blue division. Martinez placed second in the 111-pound girls’ division.
Boys basketball
Division 3A
Oakwood 78,
Ontario Christian 65
Oakwood led 30-14 after one quarter in its defeat Feb. 17 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3A semifinal game at Oakwood High School in North Hollywood. Marquis Bradley scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and four assists, Alex Yang finished with 17 points and Cole Jones added 15 points and five rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Track and field
Ayala Invitational
Ayala High top five event finishers from last Saturday’s meet at Ayala High School: Roxanne Ehrig, girls’ 3,200, fourth, 11:52.58; Emily Schott, girls’ 3,200, fifth, 11:54.71; Nathan Tsai, boys’ 3,200, first, 9:48.13; Joshua Aguayo, boys’ 3,200, third, 9:49.91; Malachi Morris, boys’ 3,200, fourth, 9:54.64; Caleb Ornelas, boys’ 3,200, fifth, 9:55.33; Ayala, girls’ 4x100 relay, first, 48.72; Ayala, boys’ 4x100 relay, first, 43.59; Ethan Salazar, boys’ 110 hurdles, fourth, 17.79; Kayla McBridge, girls’ 400, first, 56.63; Sophia Dinh, girls’ 400, third, 1:01.49; Michael Saiz, boys’ 400, third, 52.68; Kyle McBride, boys’ 400, fifth, 53.82; Obioma Emechete, girls’ 100, third, 12.77; Dominic Alloway, boys’ 100, second 11.60; Marquis Monroe, boys’ 100, third, 11.62; Zoey Stanford, girls’ 300 hurdles, fifth, 55.37; Ethan Salazar, boys’ 300 hurdles, fourth, 44.15; Marquis Monrie, boys’ 200, second, 23.17; Michael Saiz, boys’ 200, third, 23.52; Roxanne Ehrig, girls’ 1,600, second, 5:30.64; Emily Schott, girls’ 1,600, fourth, 5:41.07; Lauren Villegas, girls’ 1,600, fifth, 5:47.17; Caleb Ornelas, boys’ 1,600, second, 4:37.81; Joshua Aguayo, boys’ 1,600, fourth, 4:40.16; Malachi Morris, boys’ 1,600, fifth, 4:40.62; Ayala, girls’ 4x400 relay, first, 4:06.24; Ayala, boys’ 4x400 relay, second, 3:37.73; Isabelle Salazar, girls’ long jump, 17-01.25; Sofia Di Marco, girls’ pole vault, fifth, 8-06; Nicholas Partida, boys’ discus, third, 121-04; Jerardo Torres, boys’ discus, fourth, 121-03; Rochelle Henare, girls’ shot put, fifth, 26-03; Isabelle Salazar, girls’ high jump, fourth, 4-10; Rochelle Henare, girls’ triple jump, tied second, 31-04; Ethan Salazar, boys’ triple jump, fifth, 36-11.75; Nicholas Partida, boys’ shot put, fifth, 38-08; Abby Zemla, girls’ discus, third, 80-04; Ava Tristan, girls’ discus, fifth, 75-04.
Ontario Relays
Chino and Ontario Christian top five event finishers from last Saturday’s Ontario Relays at Ontario High School
Chino High (Division 2): girls’ 4x1,600 relay, fourth, 27:14.38; boys’ 4x1,600, fifth, 22:55.14; girls’ 4x200, fifth, 2:02.25; girls’ 1,600 sprint medley, second, 4:32.79; girls 4x800, fourth, 13:09.32; girls’ 4x100, fifth, 54.14; girls’ 4x400, fourth, 5:11.53; Alexis Wachowski, girls’ pole vault, first, 10-06; Payton Montes, girls’ pole vault, third, 8-00; Andrea Ulloa, girls’ pole vault, fifth, 6-06; Nicholas Bergiadis, boys’ shot put, third, 40-10.50; Diego Ogata, boys’ discus, fourth, 105-07.
Ontario Christian (Division 2): girls’ 4x200, second, 1:52.28; boys’ 4x200, fourth, 1:37.04; boys’ 1,600 sprint medley, second, 4:06.43; Kylie Unterkofler, girls’ 300 hurdles, fourth, 54.38; Rebecca Baker, girls’ discus, third, 84-04; Jack Molina, boys’ triple jump, fifth, 35-09; Harrison Cornell, boys’ shot put, second, 42-11.50; Harrison Cornell, boys’ discus, first, 146-00.
Baseball
Summit Preseason
Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from the Summit Tournament, which is scheduled to conclude today (Feb. 25): Palm Desert 4, Ontario Christian 2; Ontario Christian 6, Paloma Valley 6; Ontario Christian 3, Valley View 1; Ontario Christian 9, Carter 0.
South Hills-Pizza Chalet Tournament
Don Lugo High scores from the South Hills-Pizza Chalet Tournament, which is scheduled to conclude today (Feb. 25): South Hills 10, Don Lugo 3; Mater Dei 8, Don Lugo 0; Don Lugo 7, Village Christian 6 (9 innings); Don Lugo 7, Walnut 5.
Saints Tournament
Chino High scores from the Saints Tournament, which concluded Friday after Champion press time: Chino 7, West Covina 3; Adelanto 4, Chino 0; Glendora 8, Chino 7; Chino 13, Hillcrest 4; Chino 16, Diamond Bar 2; Chino vs. Elsinore played Friday.
PBR Tournament, Irvine
Ayala High scores from the PBR Tournament in Irvine: Huntington Beach 10, Ayala 2; Ayala 3, El Dorado 1; Ayala 3, Loyola 1; Harvard-Westlake 5, Ayala 0.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 7,
La Sierra 3
Chino Hills High’s Dillon Anderson and Brady Stull each knocked in two runs and Frankie Brazil and Cannon Billingsley both had an RBI in the Huskies’ win Tuesday over La Sierra. Brody Buoncristiani had two hits, including a triple, for the Huskies (2-1).
Softball
Dana Howsley
Tournament
Ayala High scores from the Dana Howsley Tournament in Rancho Cucamonga, which was played Feb. 13-18: Ayala 4, Bishop Amat 1; Ayala 8, Redlands East Valley 0; Ayala 4, Hemet 2; Ayala 5, Etiwanda 5; Ayala 12, Carter 0.
Upland Tournament
Chino High scores from the Upland Tournament played Feb. 13-16: Roosevelt 9, Chino 0; Claremont 9, Chino 1; South Hills 8, Chino 1; Upland 9, Chino 8.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 6,
El Rancho 0 (Game 1)
Don Lugo’s Alivia Martinez went 4 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, Liliana Hernandez had a hit and scored three runs and Sienna Vasquez finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Conquistadores last Saturday to a shut out victory over El Rancho.
Pitcher Emily Bell went seven innings, struck out three and allowed seven hits and no runs for Don Lugo (1-1).
El Rancho 7,
Don Lugo 0 (Game 2)
Liliana Hernandez had two hits and Jade Galan, Alivia Martinez, Sienna Vasquez and Allison Gonzalez each had a hit in Don Lugo’s shut out loss to El Rancho last Saturday. El Rancho led 2-0 after two innings, 5-0 after three innings before scoring its final two runs in the fifth inning.
Colony 8,
Don Lugo 5 (8 innings)
Don Lugo tied the game at 5-5 with four seventh-inning runs before Colony scored three in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday for a victory over the Conquistadores. Jade Curial hit a solo home run, MacKenzie Aguilar went 1 for 4 with a triple and Ovionna Hayes had two hits and two RBIs for Don Lugo.
Rowland 11,
Ontario Christian 1
Rowland scored a run in the second inning, had six runs in the third ining and added four more in the fourth inning Tuesday afternoon in their victory against Ontario Christian.
