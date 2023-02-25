High school scoreboard

Don Lugo High second baseman Jade Galan dives for and scoops up a ground ball in the Conquistadores’ nonleague game Tuesday afternoon against Colony High. Colony won, 8-5, in eight innings. Don Lugo tied the game at 5-5 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Colony scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the three-run lead.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Wrestling

CIF State Meet

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.