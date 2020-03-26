Chino Hills High sophomore Ashley Collins and Ontario Christian High freshman Chloe Briggs were named Tuesday to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State girls’ basketball nominations list for the 2019-20 season.
The All-State honorees will be announced in several weeks.
Collins averaged 15.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Chino Hills High girls’ basketball team, which finished 9-17 overall, 5-5 in the Baseline League and qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Briggs finished fourth in the nation in scoring with 33.8 points per game and was fourth in the country with 141 3-pointers made during the season.
The left-handed point guard set several Ontario Christian High offensive and defensive records and led the Knights to a 32-4 overall record and 14-0 Ambassador League mark.
Ontario Christian advanced as far as the CIF State Division IV South Region title game this season.
