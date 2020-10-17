She set the CIF-Southern Section single-season scoring record as a freshman and eclipsed dozens of Ontario Christian High offensive and defensive career records in her one season.
And, the college offers continue to pour in for point guard Chloe Briggs, a Chino Hills resident.
The latest was an offer from Texas Tech University, Briggs announced Oct. 8 on Twitter.
That offer is the sixth from a major university since February, joining UCLA, Oregon, Oklahoma, Long Beach State and University of California, Santa Barbara.
It’s certain dozens more will come her way.
Briggs scored 1,217 points during the 2019-20 season, eclipsing the 38-year mark of 1,197 set by Riverside Poly graduate Cheryl Miller, who is considered one of the greatest female basketball players of all time after playing at USC.
Ontario Christian had its best girls’ basketball season in its history, finishing 32-4 and advancing as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA title game and the CIF State Division 4 South Region championship game.
The Knights won their first Ambassador League title since the 2011-12 season and their 32 season wins snapped the previous record of 24 set by the 1978-79 and 2010-11 teams. The team also set school records with 891 field goals made, 2,352 field goals attempted, 355 3-pointers made, 1,167 3-pointers attempted, 308 free throws made, 69.1 free throw percentage, 1,455 total rebounds, 872 defensive rebounds, fewest turnovers per game at 12.3, and most fouls with 446.
Briggs set several school individual records, including scoring average (33.8 points per game), total points (1,127), field goals made (421), free throws made (233), defensive rebounds (303), assists (231), steals (176). highest 3-point field goal percentage (34.7 percent) and highest free throw percentage (77.2 percent).
She’s also third on the school’s career scoring list after one season, trailing just Jeannette Tjaarda (1,716 points, 1975-79) and Stacy Nanninga (1,374 points, 2001-05).
Briggs and teammates Madeline Martinez, Taryn Mouw, Mariam Martinez also set school records with 36 games played in a season.
Briggs also had 12 games with 40 or more points and had a season-high 50 points on Jan. 24 at Desert Christian Academy.
Only three times last season, Briggs scored fewer than 20 points.
