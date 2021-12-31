A combination of poor field conditions because of heavy rain last weekend and several teams withdrawing because of COVID-19 safety protocols, forced the cancellation of the annual Ontario Christian High boys and girls Christmas Classic soccer tournaments this past week.
“It’s mainly because of the field conditions, but a few teams did pull out of the tournaments,” Ontario Christian athletic director David Parkes said.
It was the third straight year the Christmas Classic has been cancelled.
Poor field conditions from rain cancelled the event in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic cancelled last year’s tournament.
It’s been a tough week for high schools running post-Christmas Day tournaments in basketball with dozens of teams across the state withdrawing themselves because of COVID-19 protocols.
Chino Hills High had its opening game of the Classic at Damien boys tournament in La Verne moved around while Ayala and Chino Hills girls basketball games in the annual Ayala Best of the West Tournament in Chino Hills had eight teams pull out, including Mater Dei, the 16th-ranked team in California, on Monday, the first day of the tournament.
All tournaments involving Chino Valley teams were expected to conclude Thursday or Friday after Champion press time.
(Editors note: The Champion will have a full recap of tournament results in the Jan. 8 issue.)
Tournament
scores
Ayala Best of the West (girls basketball)
Ayala High scores: Hillcrest 66, Ayala 32
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 53, San Bernardino 46; Chino Hills 57, Newport Harbor 35
Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic (boys basketball)
Ontario Christian High scores: Ontario Christian 67, Duarte 33; Ontario Christian 60, Baldwin Park 41; Ontario Christian 69, Chaffey 38
Chino High scores: Workman 57, Chino 54; Chino 62, Patriot 60; Chino 49, Riverside Prep 39
Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic
(girls basketball)
Ontario Christian High scores: Ontario Christian 82, Duarte 40; Ontario Christian 88, Charter Oak 32; Ontario Christian 77, Cajon 43
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic
(boys basketball)
Ayala High scores: Ayala 75, El Cajon Christian 46; Victory Christian Academy 57, Ayala 53; Ayala 65, Vista 51
The Classic at Damien (boys basketball)
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 54, George Washington Prep 39; San Gabriel Academy 71, Chino Hills 44; Chino Hills 66, Democracy Prep 57
Battle for the Ball, Wilson High in Hacienda Heights
(boys basketball)
Don Lugo High scores: Glendora 57, Don Lugo 34; Don Lugo 43, Diamond Ranch 42
Glendora Tournament (girls basketball)
Chino High scores: Glendora 74, Chino 35
Don Lugo High scores: Yucaipa 33, Don Lugo 25
San Gorgonio
Tournament
(girls water polo)
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 18, West Valley 1; Chino Hills 12, Eisenhower 1; Chino Hills 16, Beaumont 7, Chino Hills 17, Hemet 5; Elsinore 13, Chino Hills 3 (championship game).
Silverlakes Winter
Soccer Classic (played Dec. 20-22 in Norco)
Ayala High boys scores: Villa Park 4, Ayala 1; Ayala 1, Arlington 1; Ayala 2, Chaminade 2.
Ayala High girls scores: Chaminade 2, Ayala 0; Ayala 2, Corona 0; Ayala 5, Bell Gardens 0.
Chino Hills High girls scores: Chino Hills 0, Murrieta Valley 0; Roosevelt 1, Chino Hills 0; Orange Lutheran 2, Chino Hills 0.
