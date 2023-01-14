Spring season
divisions set
The CIF-Southern Section announced the divisions spring sports teams in baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys tennis, boys and girls track, and boys and girls swimming will compete in postseason play in 2023.
Baseball
•Ayala: Division 1
•Chino Hills and Ontario Christian: Division 3
•Chino and Don Lugo: Division 4
Softball
•Chino Hills: Division 1
•Ayala and Don Lugo: Division 2
•Chino: Division 4
•Ontario Christian: Division 5
Boys volleyball
•Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian: Division 5
Boys tennis
•Ayala: Division 2
•Chino Hills: Division 4
•Chino and Don Lugo: Division 5
Track and field
•Ayala and Chino Hills: Division 1
•Chino and Don Lugo: Division 3
•Ontario Christian: Division 4
Girls swimming
•Ayala: Division 1
•Chino Hills: Division 2
•Chino and Don Lugo: Division 4
Boys swimming
•Ayala and Chino Hills: Division 2
•Chino and Don Lugo: Division 4
CNLL signups
available
Chino National Little League is accepting signups for the 2023 season on its website chinonational.com. Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 30.
Tryouts will be held today (Jan. 14) and Saturday, Jan. 21.
Major division players will try out from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; minor division players will try out from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.; and AA division players will try out from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Information: chinonation al.com.
CIF-SS
rankings out
Several Chino Valley sports teams are ranked in this weeks’ CIF-Southern Section polls. Rankings for all sports and divisions can be found at cifss.org.
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. Paraclete 2. La Habra 3. Bonita 4. San Gabriel Academy 5. Temescal Canyon 6. Ontario Christian 7. Oakwood 8. Newport Harbor 9. (tie) San Dimas and Valley Torah.
Girls basketball
Open Division watchlist: Ontario Christian, Alemany, Bishop Montgomery, Brentwood, Corona Centennial, Chaminade, Etiwanda, Harvard-Westlake, Leuzinger, Los Osos, Lynwood, Marlborough, Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Long Beach Poly, Rosary Academy, Sage Hill, Corona Santiago, Sierra Canyon and Windward.
Division 1: 1. Sierra Canyon 2. Etiwanda 3. Mater Dei 4. Sage Hill 5. Corona Santiago 6. Ontario Christian 7. Bishop Montgomery 8. Windward 9. Chaminade 10. Marlborough.
Division 3A: 1. Rancho Christian 2. Lakewood 3. Great Oak 4. Diamond Bar 5. Torrance 6. Burroughs-Ridgecrest 7. Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana 8. Bell Gardens 9. Trinity Classical Academy 10. South Torrance. Others: Chino, 15th.
Girls soccer
Division 3: 1. Bishop Amat 2. Corona Del Mar 3. Mission Viejo 4. Upland 5. Esperanza 6. Moorpark 7. University 8. Ayala 9. Chino Hills 10. (tie) Portola and La Habra.
Division 5: 1. Hemet 2. Walnut 3. Crean Lutheran 4. Calabasas 5. Pacifica Christian-Orange County 6. Fairmont Prep 7. Ontario Christian 8. The Archer School for Girls 9. Chadwick 10. St. Genevieve.
Boys wrestling
Division 5: 1. Western 2. Chino 3. Santa Fe 4. Sonora 5. Marina 6. La Habrá 7. El Dorado 8. Quartz Hill 9. Coachella Valley 10. Edison.
Youth track meet signups
Signups for the 2023 City of Chino Hills youth track and field meet began Monday at chinohills.org/events. The meet is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 3.
Information on signups for the City of Chino meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at Chino High School, can be obtained by visiting teamsideline.com/chino. Cost is $12 for Chino residents; $22 for non-residents.
Cornhole league begins Feb. 4
The City of Chino will host an adult doubles cornhole league from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 through March 4 at Villa Park, 13515 Third St., Chino.
Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents if registered by Saturday, Jan. 28.
After that date, the cost rises by $10. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Each player must register individually.
The league will consist of a four-week regular season, followed by playoffs.
All teams will have guaranteed spots in the playoffs.
Information: cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3258.
Run for Russ, Dairyaire 5K events
Registration is under way for two annual City of Chino’s 5K runs, set for Saturdays, Feb. 4 and March 4.
The first of the 5K runs— the Reindeer Romp — was held Dec. 3.
Participants competing in all three runs will receive a special prize from the city.
The 23rd annual Run for Russ will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller.
Cost information has not been released.
Information: runforruss.com.
The 13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Ayala Park.
Cost is $40 if paid before Feb. 25, or $45 after that date.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
Information: Chino Youth Museum at 334-3270 or visit chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Cornhole
tournament set
Chino High School Sports Boosters will host its inaugural cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Chino American Legion, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Spots are limited to 100 teams.
Cost is $60 per team if registered by Sunday, Feb. 5.
After that date, cost rises to $70.
A continential breakfast will be served and players will receive a T-shirt.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Proceeds benefit sports programs at Chino High School.
Information: scott_ros sen@chino.k12.ca.us.
OCHS boosters golf event April 21
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $175 per golfer, which includes breakfast and lunch.
On-the-course contests will be held.
Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@ocschools.org; Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536 or kevin@elprado golfcourses.com; or athletics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.