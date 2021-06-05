The Ayala and Ontario Christian high school girls’ basketball teams will compete tonight (June 5) in CIF-Southern Section semifinals games, and are one win away from competing for a division crown on Thursday.
Ontario Christian, the No. 1-seed in Division 3AA, defeated No. 8 Xavier Prep, 60-50, in front of several hundred fans inside the recently-opened Knights Center on the Ontario Christian campus.
Sophomore Chloe Briggs scored 30 points and had 19 rebounds to lead the Knights (21-1), who will play at Chaparral High (13-3), 27215 Nicolas Road in Temecula.
The Knights trailed 28-26 at halftime and were behind 50-48 early in the fourth quarter, but scored the game’s final 12 points to pull out the 10 point win.
Kiley Goedhart finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Taryn Mouw had nine points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Ayala High (13-4) defeated No. 2-seed Orange Vista (11-3) in a Division 3A quarterfinal game Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will host Valley Christian-Cerritos at the Ayala High gym, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Tip off is 7:30 p.m. as of Champion press time. Game times can be found at cifss.org.
