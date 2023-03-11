High school sports schedule for March 11-18. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Baseball
March 11— CHINO HILLS vs. Ontario, 10 a.m.
March 14—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3:30 p.m.
March 15—Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. La Habra, 3:15 p.m.
March 16—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.
March 17—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.
March 18—Chino Hills at Charter Oak, 10 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Aquinas at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Softball
March 11—Chino Hills in Bullhead City Tournament in Arizona, TBA.
March 14—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3:30 p.m.
March 15—Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
March 16—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Serrano, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:30 p.m.
March 17—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
March 11—Ayala in Redondo Beach Invitational, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills in Irvine Invitational, 7:45 a.m.
March 15—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.
March 18—Ayala in Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills, Don Lugo in The Qualifier at Covina District Stadium, 8:30 a.m.
Boys tennis
March 13—CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
March 14—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.
March 15—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.
March 16—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
March 15—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 3:45 p.m.
March 17-18— Ayala, Chino Hills in Mt. San Antonio College Winterfest, 1:30 p.m. (March 17), 3 p.m. (March 18).
Boys golf
March 13—AYALA vs. Murrieta Valley, 3 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 2:30 p.m.
March 14—Ayala at Colony, 2:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Rosemead, 5 p.m.
March 15—Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 3 p.m.
March 16—AYALA vs. Colony, 2:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Yucaipa, noon; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 2:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 5 p.m.
March 17-18— Ontario Christian in Santiago Tournament in Corona, TBA.
Boys volleyball
March 14—Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 4:45 p.m.
March 15—Chino Hills at Orangewood Academy, 2 p.m.
March 16—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.
March 17—Chino Hills at Western Christian, 6 p.m.
Badminton
March 14— CHINO HILLS vs. Wilson, 3:15 p.m.
March 16— CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Girls beach volleyball
March 15— Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 3 p.m.
March 16— Ontario Christian at Crean Lutheran, 3 p.m.
March 17— Ontario Christian at Aquinas, 3 p.m.
