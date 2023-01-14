Celebration of Life for Coach Greg Gano today at Don Lugo

Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A celebration of life ceremony for Don Lugo High coach Greg Gano, who died in November after a short battle with cancer, will be held at 10 a.m. today (Jan. 14) at the Don Lugo High gymnasium, 14200 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.

The event is open to the public.

