Celebration of Life for Coach Greg Gano today at Don Lugo

A celebration of life ceremony for Don Lugo High coach Greg Gano, who died in November after a short battle with cancer, will be held at 10 a.m. today (Jan. 14) at the Don Lugo High gymnasium, 14200 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
The event is open to the public.
Coach Gano, the legendary football coach with four CIF-Southern Section championship titles and led Don Lugo to its first championship game in 39 years in 2017, died Nov. 23 at age 66.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney, son-in-law Abdul, and grandson Gregory.
Coach Gano was hired as Don Lugo High’s football coach in March 2016 after successful stints at Wilson, Damien and Los Altos high schools.
He spent 10 seasons at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, and twice won back-to-back CIF-Southern Section championships with the Conquerors in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2002 and 2003.
In his first season at Don Lugo, the Conquistadores finished 10-3 overall and won the Mt. Baldy League championship with a 5-0 record.
The Conquistadores advanced as far as the Division 8 semifinals, which was the team’s first semifinal appearance since 1979.
A year later, Coach Gano led Don Lugo into the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division 7 title game, their first title game since that 1979 season.
Although Don Lugo lost, 35-7 to El Modena High, Coach Gano said after the game, “I’m proud of our guys.”
Coach Gano coached five seasons at Don Lugo High, recording a 34-20 overall record and winning Mt. Baldy League championships in 2016 and 2018.
In the annual Milk Can Games against Chino High School, Coach Gano went 5-0.
Coach Gano stepped away from football in 2021, but continued to coach Don Lugo High’s softball team through the 2022 season.
He was hired as Don Lugo’s softball coach on March 12, 2019 and went 54-20 overall, and 34-8 in Mt. Baldy League games in 2 1/2 seasons.
The Conquistadores won back-to-back league softball championships under Coach Gano in 2021 and 2022.
