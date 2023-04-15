Baseball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3,
Arrowhead Christian 0
Ontario Christian High pitcher Luke Ballantyne went seven innings, struck out 13 and allowed one hit Tuesday afternoon in the Knights’ win over Arrowhead Christian. Ryan Han hit a second-inning home run and Logan Escoto had a single and RBI for the Knights, who extended their winning streak to nine games.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 10,
Ontario 6
The Cowboys ralled from a 6-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon in a win over Ontario. Christian Suarez drove in five runs, Cameron Rodriguez had two RBIs and Carson Sena and Eric Hernandez each drove in a run for Chino.
Don Lugo 9,
Chaffey 1
Don Lugo jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two inings and led 9-0 after five innings Wednesday for a victory over Chaffey. Troy Aguilera, Isaac Jimenez and Dylan Mangini each drove in two runs and Javier Guzman had an RBI for Don Lugo.
Don Lugo 7,
Baldwin Park 3
Dylan Mangini had two hits and two RBIs and Logan Mikel, Javier Guzman, Jayden Ruiz and Austin Brown each had an RBI to lead the Conquistadores past Baldwin Park on April 7.
Chino 12,
Montclair 8
Chino High’s Carson Sena knocked in three runs and scored two runs and Xiovany Ochoa went 2 for 3 with three runs scored in the Cowboys’ April 6 win over Montclair. EJ Felix, Adam Rivera and Cameron Rodriguez each had two RBIs and Isaiah Hernandez, Matthew Gomez had an RBI apiece for Chino.
Palomares League
Ayala 7,
Alta Loma 5
Ayala’s Caleb Trugman had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored two runs and Ethan Nunez had a double and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ win Tuesday. Andrew Torres, Marcus Galvan and Jake Lemoine each recorded an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Chino Hills 5
Chino Hills High’s Dillon Anderson homered and had two RBI, Frankie Brazil tripled and recorded an RBI and Brody Buoncristiani knocked in a run Monday afternoon in the Huskies’ loss to Rancho Cucamonga.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 11, Colton 1
Ontario Christian extended its winning streak to eight games Monday afternoon with a 10-run victory over Colton. In those eight games, Ontario Christian has outscored its opponents, 68-20.
Ryan Lemon
Tournament
Ayala High scores from last week’s tournament: Ayala 8, Corner Canyon 7 (9 innings); Ayala 3, Brea Olinda 1; Ayala 6, Newport Harbor 3; Mission Viejo 7, Ayala 3.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 2,
Glendora 1
Taelor Walker hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to lift the Bulldogs (8-0 in league) to a 2-1 win over the Tartans.
Ayala 3,
Glendora 0
Ayala’s Karson Zavala tossed a two-hit shut out and struck out six and McKenzy Becerra hit a home run in the Bulldogs’ win Tuesday against the Tartans. Taylor Black doubled and recorded an RBI for Ayala.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 9,
Etiwanda 1
Chino Hills High’s Olivia Hill hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs and Regan Shockey and Leilani Allen each knocked in a run in the Huskies’ win Monday over Etiwanda.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 7,
Don Lugo 3
The Cowgirls improved to 2-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over Don Lugo (4-2 in league).
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 16, Arrowhead Christian 7
Ontario Christian led 7-1 after two innings and 9-7 after five innings before tacking on seventh inning Tuesday afternoon to improved to 3-2 in league.
Track and field
Baseline League
Boys
Chino Hills 118,
Upland 18
Chino Hills, 4x100m 43.25; Aidan Gomez, 1,600, 4:33.91; Joseph Bailey, 110 hurdles, 15.72; Ari Allen, 400, 56.22; Matthew Racelis, 100, 11.05; Aidan Gomez, 800, 2:07.77; Joseph Bailey, 300 hurdles, 40.02; Will Davis, 200, 21.73; Rylan Dinneweth, 3,200, 10:29.06; Chino Hills, 4x400, 3:45.72; Michael Lozano, high jump, 6-02; Michael Lozano, triple jump, 39-02; Tyler Poon, discus, 119-03; Colin Corbin, shot put, 42-06.
Chino Hills 101,
Upland 31
Chino Hills event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Chino Hills, 4x100, 48.80; Megan Chiotti, 1,600, 5:43.61; Taylor Garcia, 100 hurdles, 15.41; Michelle Ramos, 400, 1:00.14; Lady Wiliam-Mensah, 100, 12.06; Race Nunez, 800, 2:29.21; Lady William-Mensah, 300 hurdles, 47.01; Lady William-Mensah, 200, 25.41; Hannah Smith, 3,200, 12:44.51; Makena Bailey, high jump, 5-02; Makena Bailey, long jump, 16-10; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 35-11;
Irvine Distance
Carnival
Ayala High athletes placing in the top 20 of their events at last Saturday’s meet at Irvine High School: Klarissa Mente, girls’ 3,200 open, 17th, 12:11.23; Robert Razo, boys’ 3,200 frosh-soph, fourth, 10:12.76; Samuel Velarde, boys’ 3,200 frosh-soph, fifth, 10:16.86; Derek Campos, boys’ 3,200 frosh-soph, ninth, 10:28.77;
Jacob Facenda, boys’ 3,200 frosh-soph, 15th, 10:36.34; Owen Rhodes, boys’ 3,200 frosh-soph, 18th, 10:40.30; Natalia Zeissig, girls’ 800 frosh-soph, sixth, 2:31.42; Roxanne Ehrig, girls’ 1,600 open, seventh, 5:28.02; Lauren Villegas, girls’ 1,600 open, 16th, 5:39.39;
Emily Schott, girls’ 1,600 open, 18th, 5:42.75; Avery Bravo, girls’ 1,600 frosh-soph, seventh, 5:42.40.
Boys golf
Ayala 225,
Alta Loma 253
The Bulldogs moved into first place in the Palomares League standings with a 3-0 record with Tuesday’s win over the Braves.
