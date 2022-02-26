Eight teams will compete March 3 to 5 in the 13th annual Ontario Christian High girls’ softball tournament at the school, located at 931 W. Philadelphia St. in Ontario.
The tournament was not played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pool A will consist of Ontario Christian, Colony, Northview and Redlands East Valley high schools. In Pool B, teams are Cajon, Mary Star of the Sea, Walnut and Whittier Christian.
Games will be played at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. March 3 and 4 with March 5 games starting at 8:30 a.m. The championship and third-place games will start at 2:30 p.m.
Tournament
schedule
Thursday, March 3
Field #1: Ontario Christian vs. Colony, 1:15 p.m.; Whittier Christian vs. Mary Star of the Sea, 3:15 p.m.
Field #2: Northview vs. Redlands East Valley, 1:15 p.m.; Walnut vs. Cajon, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Field #1: Walnut vs. Whittier Christian, 1:15 p.m.; Redlands East Valley vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Field #2: Cajon vs. Mary Star of the Sea, 1:15 p.m.; Colony vs. Northview, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Field #1: Mary Star of the Sea vs. Walnut, 8:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Northview, 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.; championship game, 2:30 p.m.
Field #2: Redlands East Valley vs. Colony, 8:30 a.m.; Whittier Christian vs. Cajon, 10:30 a.m.; Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Information: ocschools.org.
