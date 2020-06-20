Should the 2020 high school fall sports season take place later this year, the CIF-Southern Section announced last week the divisions teams will be placed during the postseason. Divisions were announced in boys water polo, cross country, girls tennis and volleyball.
Football divisions will be announced at the end of the regular season after the CIF-Southern Section Council voted last month by an 80-6-4 vote to adopt a new playoff system, starting with the 2020 season. All teams earning a qualifying spot from their league will be guaranteed a spot in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and divisions will be decided by on a “power rating” from CalPreps.com, according to CIF-Southern Section officials.
CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said in a statement on June 12 that the organization is committed to having fall, winter and spring sports during the 2020-21 school year.
“I want to remind you that the decisions to reopen our schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs after they have started their academic year, will be made entirely by each local Superindendent-school board from a public school district or each private school head of school-school board who have the authority to make those decisions,” Mr. Wigod said. “I am sure they will follow the best recommendations of state and local health authorities in arriving at the decisions that are in the best interests of their students and communities.”
Mr. Wigod said the CIF State office plans to address the status of the fall sports season no later than Monday, July 20.
CIF-SS Divisions
Back-to-back CIF-Southern Section and State girls’ volleyball champion Ontario Christian has been placed in Division 1-2 for the 2020 season.
The Knights recorded a record of 77-5 during the past two seasons, winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 titles in 2018 and the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and CIF State Division 2 titles in 2019. Ayala High and Chino Hills High will compete in Division 4, Don Lugo High will compete in Division 6 and Chino High will compete in Division 7.
In boys’ water polo, Chino Hills High was placed in Division 4, Ayala and Don Lugo high schools are in Division 5 and Chino High is in Division 6.
The Ayala and Chino Hills high boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will compete in Division 1 and the Chino and Don Lugo high teams will run in Division 3. Ontario Christian High cross country will compete in Division 5.
Ayala High’s girls’ tennis team will compete in Division 2. Chino Hills High tennis will compete in Division 4, and the Don Lugo, Chino and Ontario Christian high teams will compete in Division 5.
