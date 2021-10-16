Ontario Christian High hired Anthony Quintanilla, a graduate of the school, as its new boys’ varsity soccer head coach, athletic director David Parkes said Oct. 7.
Coach Quintanilla will replace one-season coach Andy Plascencia, who resigned in July to accept a full-time job in Arizona.
Coach Plascencia took over for longtime head coach Jason Slegers, who resigned in March 2020 after 12 seasons with the Knights. Last season, the Knights finished 7-6-3 overall, 7-4-3 in Ambassador League games to finish third in the league standings.
Coach Quintanilla, a 2016 graduate of Ontario Christian, signed with Providence College out of high school.
He served as Ontario Christian High’s captain for the boys’ soccer and track and field teams. Ontario Christian will begin its 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the Linfield Chritian Tournament in Temecula.
