Ontario Christian High boys’ soccer coach Jason Slegers resigned April 3 after 12 seasons with the program — five years as junior varsity coach and the last seven as the Knights’ varsity head coach.
“Coach Slegers is stepping back from the program for family and work reasons,” said Ontario Christian Athletic Director David Parkes. “The time commitment had become difficult to manage with his work demands becoming more significant with added travel. We are so grateful to Coach Slegers, who served the Ontario Christian soccer program faithfully.”
Coach Slegers recorded an 112-42-15 overall record, winning four Ambassador League championships in four of his seven seasons at the varsity level.
He was named the Ambassador League’s Coach of the Year in boys’ soccer for three straight seasons: 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“Coach Slegers also took the time to invest in his players and show a genuine care for them and his families off the field,” Mr. Parkes said. “He will continue to be a part of the OC community and a resource for the soccer program moving forward.”
Mr. Parkes said the search for a new head coach is under way.
Applicants can visit https://www.ocschools.org/athlet ics/inside-athletics/coaches/wanted or email Mr. Parkes at dparkes@ocschools.org. for more information.
