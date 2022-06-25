The CIF-Southern Section announced the playoff divisions for girls volleyball, boys water polo, girls tennis and cross country teams for the 2022 fall sports season, which begins in August.
Chino Hills High girls volleyball, which was the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 runner-up and the CIF State Division 3 champion in 2021, will compete in Division 3.
Three-time defending Ambassador League champion and 2019 and 2020 CIF State champ Ontario Christian will compete in Division 2 this season.
The Knights currently hold a 43-game league match winning streak with their last loss on Oct. 18, 2017.
Ayala High will compete in Division 4 and Chino and Don Lugo high schools will compete in Division 7.
In boys water polo, Chino Hills High will compete in Division 3, Ayala High will compete in Division 4 and Chino and Don Lugo high schools will compete in Division 5.
Ontario Christian does not field a boys water polo team.
Girls tennis lists Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills high schools in Division 3, Ontario Christian in Division 4 and Don Lugo in Division 5.
In cross country, Chino Hills was placed in Division 1, Ayala will compete in Division 2 with Chino and Don Lugo in Division 3 and Ontario Christian in Division 5.
Playoff divisions for high school football will be announced after the regular season.
The CIF-Southern Section’s 2022-23 sports calendar shows the girls’ volleyball season begins on Saturday, Aug. 13, the high school football season begins the week of Friday, Aug. 19 and the girls tennis, boys water polo and girls golf seasons begin on Monday, Aug. 22. Cross country begins Thursday, Sept. 1.
