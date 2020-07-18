Chino Pop Warner’s 2020 football season has been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league’s board of directors announced on their website July 10.
“Despite earlier high hopes of still being able to start our 2020 season, we feel it is best to cancel the season for the health and safety of the entire community,” the board posted. “Based on the unknowns with the COVID-19 virus, we feel it would be too challenging for our athletes and their families applying the CDC guildelines durig the entire season with so many unknowns with this virus.”
Parents can receive a refund of season fees, or roll over those fees to the 2021 season.
Emails were sent to parents, starting July 10 about the cancelled season.
“It’s unfortunate, because we’re sure the kids wanted some kind of normalcy and a level of connection with friends through our program,” league officials said” “We apologize to those who were looking forward to the season, it saddens us also as we were looking to seeing all of our Chino Pop Warner families.”
League officials said they will use its website and social media to announce plans for the 2021 season.
