Girls basketball
Division 3A
championship game
Rancho Christian 91, Chino 29
Rancho Christian set CIF-Southern Section records with the most points scored in a girls’ basketball championship game and by the largest margin last Saturday with a 62-point victory over Chino in the championship game played at Colony High in Ontario.
Chino, which was playing without leading scorer Lyndsey Valverde because of a knee injury suffered in practice two days eariler, was held to 16 first-half points and 13 second-half points.
Aaliyah Stanton scored 30 points to lead Rancho Christian, the No. 1-seed in Division 3 and winner of its first CIF-Southern Section championship in the sport.
Jade Tiggett scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, Julia Wilson had 14 points and Shaylynn De Yager added 12 points for Rancho Christian, which jumped out to a 20-0 lead and led 58-16 at halftime.
Wrestling
CIF State Meet
Results of Chino Valley-area athletes from last week’s state meet held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield
Chino High School
•Jonathan Madera, boys’ 106 lbs: lost to Clarence Moore of Branham, pinfall, 3:13; lost to Tanner Bartonico of Liberty, pinfall, 2:01.
•Julius Soria, boys’ 160 lbs: defeated Carter Vannest of Pitman, pinfall, 5:17; lost to Angelo Posada of Poway, pinfall, 0:41; lost to Kaeden Timmons of Windsor, pinfall, 1:37.
•Michael Vassalle, boys’ 182 lbs: lost to Tyler Hodges of Clovis, pinfall, 3:59; lost to Logan Witten of Trabuco Hills, 6-2 decision.
Ayala High School
•BK Martinez, girls’ 111 lbs: defeated Domonique Lopez of Folsom, pinfall, 0:49; lost to Karma Pugh of Buchanan, 8-2 decision; defeated Khloe Soria of Porterville, 6-2 decision; defeated Jordan Deleon of Oak Ridge, pinfall, 1:32; lost to Eden Hernandez of San Clemente, pinfall, 1:00.
Boys volleyball
Nonleague
Garey defeats
Ontario Christian
25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20
Ontario Christian fell to 0-3 with Monday’s four sets loss to Garey, which improved to 1-2.
