Next stop, the University of Arizona.
Chino High senior Mia Chavez capped her decorated high school running career last Saturday, placing third in the girls’ 800m and fourth in the 1,600m at last Saturday’s CIF State Track and Field Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis, collecting two medals as she now heads to Tuscon this fall to begin her freshman season with the Wildcats of the Pac-12 Conference.
Chavez had a time of 2:11.04 for third place in the 800m, 12-runner race. Mackenzie Brown of J.W. North High in Riverside won the title in 2:08.66 and Ventura High freshman Sadie Engelhardt placed second in 2:09.64.
Half of the 12 runners, including Chavez, in the 800m were from the CIF-Southern Section.
Chavez ran 4:41.71 in the 1,600m race, won by Engelhardt in 4:36.67. Mira Costa High’s Dalia Frias took second in 4:37.09 and Newbury Park’s Samantha McDonnell was third in 4:37.37.
Chino Hills High had five athletes advancing to the CIF State championship races, placing seventh in girls 4x400m relay and ninth in girls’ shot put.
Erica Collins, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas basketball signee, had a best throw of 39-07.25 in shot put, which was won by Clovis East’s Feyi Olukanni at 44-00.
Collins took up shot put only four months ago.
Chino Hills High’s Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Isabella Duarte and Alayna McGarry took seventh in girls’ 4x400m relay in 3:55.98. Clovis West won the title in 3:45.38. The Huskies recorded a 3:54.84 in the state prelims to advance to the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.