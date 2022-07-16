The Chino Hills Pony Baseball 9U Mustang All-Star Red team
Submitted photo

The Chino Hills Pony Baseball 9U Mustang All-Star Red team is competing at the Zone Tournament in Walnut, which began Thursday and concludes Sunday. Chino Hills advanced to the Zone Tournament after a fifth-place finish at the Super Regionals. Team members are Manager Andrew Franklin, Coach Joseph Roseli, Coach Jeremy Engstrom, Jax Cervantes, Keegan Cook, Adrian Corona, Jackson Engstrom, Julian Franklin, Elijah Frias, Johnny Golmes, Austin Martinez, Trevor Mentzer, Chico Munoz, Miles Roseli and Noah Welzig.

Tags

