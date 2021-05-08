Chino Hills High sophomore Tyler Stull (#8)
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Hills High sophomore Tyler Stull (#8) high-fives head coach Joey Verplanke after Stull hit a three-run walk off home run Wednesday afternoon to lift the Huskies to an 8-5 win over Rancho Cucamonga, extending the team’s winning streak to a school-record 10 games. Stull finished with four RBIs in the victory. Chino Hills improved to 13-3 overall, 5-0 in the Baseline League.

