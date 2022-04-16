Boys and girls swim teams from the four Chino Valley Unified high schools met April 8 at the Chino Hills High Aquatics Center for the annual Cowbell Meet.
Dozens of swimmers from Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools competed in the meet, which was last held March 6, 2020, a week before the schools and sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chino Hills won the boys title with 204 points, scoring first-place wins in all but one event.
On the girls’ side, Ayala took the top spot by placing first in all 11 varsity races.
Cowbell Meet results
Girls
Ayala 203, Chino Hills 175, Chino 66, Don Lugo 46
Top three swimmers by event:
200 medley relay: Victoria Villareal, Anna Li, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, Ayala, 1:54.75; Nohely Lopez, Nailyn Lopez, Jacqueline Shen, Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 1:55.95; Blair Landherr, Marisa Huang, Samantha Olivar, Samantha Lee, Chino Hills, 2:08.29.
200 free: Emily Wooden, Ayala, 2:02.74; Makayla Hatzfeld, Chino Hills, 2:09.61; Jill Adams, Chino Hills, 2:10.52.
200 IM: Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, 2:15.80; Anna Li, Ayala, 2:25.68; Nailyn Lopez, Chino Hills, 2:27.31.
50 free: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, 25.24; Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 25.24; Nohela Lopez, Chino Hills, 25.89.
100 fly: Emily Wooden, Ayala, time not available; Sophia Pearson, Ayala, no time available; Jacqueline Shen, Chino Hills, no time available.
100 free: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 54.44; Nohela Lopez, Chino Hills, 56.09; Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 57.80.
500 free: Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, 5:16.45; Sophia Pearson, Chino Hills, 5:24.10; Jacqueline Shen, Chino Hills, 5:31.32.
200 free relay: Anna Li, Blair Landherr, Riley Ogilvie, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 1:45.13; Nailyn Lopez, Blair Landherr, Makayla Hatzfeld, Jill Adams, Chino Hills, 1:47.98; Samantha Olivar, Katie Ramirez, Samantha Lee, Jenna Barajas, Chino Hills, 1:54.03.
100 back: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, 1:01.49; Jill Adams, Chino Hills, no time available; Blair Landherr, Chino Hills, no time available.
100 breast: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 1:08.99; Nailyn Lopez, Chino Hills, 1:13.02; Anna Li, Ayala, 1:14.76.
400 free relay: Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 3:41.25; Nohely Lopez, Jacqueline Shen, Jill Adams, Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 3:51.93; Makayla Hatzfeld, Samantha Lee, Katie Ramirez, Blair Landherr, Chino HIlls, 4:08.89.
Boys
Chino Hills 214, Ayala 152, Chino 70, Don Lugo 66
200 medley relay: Jonathan Iskandar, Daniel Hsieh, Ethan Lopez, Logan Brenner, Chino Hills, 1:43.52; Junseok Lee, Angkor Heng, Jack Capasso, Darren Lee, Chino Hills, 1:46.60; Daniel Benson, Parker Costa, Ting Xiao, Nathan Cheng, Ayala, 1:52.46.
200 free: Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 1:48.25; Luke Pedroche, Ayala, 1:48.97; Daniel Benson, Ayala, 1:58.32.
200 IM: Ethan Lopez, Chino Hills, 2:05.36; Arthur Lin, Ayala, 2:05.54; Jonathan Iskandar, Chino Hills, 2:06.45.
50 free: Kai Anolin, Chino Hills, 22.49; Logan Brenner, Chino Hills, 22.80; Luke Fulkerson, Ayala, 23.39.
100 fly: Jack Capasso, Chino Hills, 56.65; Ethan Lopez, Chino Hills, 57.33; Zachary Chang, Ayala, 59.05.
100 free: Kai Anolin, Chino Hills, 49.49; Daniel Hsieh, Chino HIlls, 50.06; Luke Fulkerson, Ayala, 52.99.
500 free: Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 5:04.79; Daniel Benson, Ayala, 5:08.00; Jack Capasso, Chino Hills, 5:08.30.
200 free relay: Daniel Hsieh, Logan Brenner, Kai Anolin, Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 1:31.81; Junseok Lee, Darren Lee, Aidan Martin, Aaron Choi, Chino Hills, 1:39.38; Ting Xiao, Enzo Perez, Parker Costa, Terran Chu, Ayala, 1:42.53.
100 back: Luke Pedroche, Ayala, no time available; Jonathan Iskander, Chino Hills, no time available; Junseok Lee, Chino Hills, no time available.
100 breast: Daniel Hsieh, Chino Hills, 1:03.15; Arthur Lin, Ayala, 1:06.08; Angkor Heng, Chino Hills, 1:07.25.
400 free relay: Kai Anolin, Jonathan Iskander, Ethan Lopez, Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 3:21.35.; Luke Pedroche, Zachary Chang, Arthur Lin, Luke Fulkerson, Ayala, 3:30.27; Darren Lee, Aaron Choi, Junseok Lee, Jack Capasso, Chino Hills, 3:35.43.
