This year’s CIF-Southern Section cross country championships will return to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut after four years at the Riverside Cross Country Course.
“We are excited to return to Mt. San Antonio College and their beautiful state-of-the art facility,” said CIF-Southern Section Commission of Athletics Rob Wigod. “We want to thank Mt. SAC and Facilities Director Doug Todd for welcoming us to their venue and we look forward to an outstanding championship experience for our student-athletes and all of our stakeholders.”
The Division 2 and 4 preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 with the Division 1, 3 and 5 preliminaries on Saturday, Nov. 14.
All championship races will take place Saturday, Nov. 21.
Mt. San Antonio College is located at 1100 W. Grand Ave., about one-and-a-half miles west of Cal Poly Pomona.
The last time the CIF-Southern Section cross country preliminaries and finals were held at Mt. San Antonio College was 2015.
Shortly after, the college closed the cross country course because of an $87 million project to renovate Hilmer Lodge Stadium, its track and scoreboard, and education facilities.
Opened on Oct. 8, 1948 by then-congressman and future president Richard Nixon, the stadium was named Hilmer Lodge Stadium in honor of the Mt. San Antonio College’s first track and field and cross country coach. Mr. Lodge created the popular Mt. San Antonio College relays in 1959.
The stadium also hosted the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 1962, 1979 and 1980 and was the site of the U.S. Olympic women’s trials in 1968. College officials hope the renovated stadium will again draw Olympic officials to host future track and field trials at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.