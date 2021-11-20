Chino Hills High quarterback Bobby Johnson tossed two touchdown passes, including the game winner with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to Jacob Espinosa, to lift the Huskies past Summit High, 15-8, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second-round game.
The Huskies (7-5) played at Valencia High Friday after Champion press time in the semifinals with a chance to compete in the Division 5 title game Friday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27.
Johnson finished with 239 yards and connected with William Davis on a 43-yard score in the third quarter, which broke a scoreless tie.
Summit took a lead at 8-7 with 2 1/2 minutes to play before Espinosa’s game-winning score and Johnson’s 2-point conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.