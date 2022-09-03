Ayala High running back Marquis Monroe scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2:08 left in the game, and the Bulldogs offense put up 431 yards Thursday night in their 40-33 victory over Leuzinger High to improve to 3-0. 

Monroe ran for 120 yards on 17 carries and had touchdown runs of 3- and 28-yards and Bulldogs quarterback Bryan Wilson completed 16 of 33 passes for 265 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.