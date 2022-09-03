Ayala High running back Marquis Monroe scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2:08 left in the game, and the Bulldogs offense put up 431 yards Thursday night in their 40-33 victory over Leuzinger High to improve to 3-0.
Monroe ran for 120 yards on 17 carries and had touchdown runs of 3- and 28-yards and Bulldogs quarterback Bryan Wilson completed 16 of 33 passes for 265 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wilson, a junior, also ran for a 10-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
Lyallion Payne caught four passes for 88 yards, Drew Amico hauled in four passes for 82 yards and Dominic Alloway had three catches for 54 yards and a third-quarter 5-yard touchdown catch.
The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter after Tommy Tucay’s interception return for a score and Ayala would take a 20-13 halftime lead on two field goals (22- and 31-yards) in the final 8.3 seconds from kicker Nick Lane.
Monroe scored the first of his two touchdowns at the 11:56 mark of the fourth quarter, scrambling in from 3-yards out to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 33-19.
Leuzinger pulled to 33-26 on a Damonte Shallowhorn 2-yard run and tied the score at 33-33 on Daison Calimon’s 78-yard touchdown catch.
On the ensuing possession, Ayala drove the ball to the Leuzinger 28-yard line before Monroe broke free on the left side and ran in the endzone nearly untouched to give the Bulldogs a 40-33 lead.
Leuzinger used the final 2:08 to drive the field and got into the red zone, but a holding penalty on a play that would have placed the ball on the Ayala 5-yard line was called back on a holding penalty. The Ayala defense held ground, knocking the ball away on a pass into the endzone on the final play of the game.
