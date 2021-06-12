The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team played for the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA title Friday night after Champion press time, traveling to Sage Hill High in Newport Beach to seek its first division title since 1980.
The No. 1-ranked Knights entered Friday’s game at 21-1, having won their previous three playoff games this season by an average of 18 points.
Ontario Christian played in its second straight CIF-Southern Section final after losing to Paloma Valley, 64-47, in the 2020 Division 4AA title game.
The CIF State South Region tournament begins Tuesday.
