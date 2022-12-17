Boys
basketball
Nonleague
Don Lugo 63,
South Hills 54
Don Lugo improved to 5-4 with Monday’s victory over the Huskies.
St. John Bosco
Tournament
Chino High School scores from last week’s tournament: Brentwood School 80, Chino 38; Chino 85, Bellflower 14; Redondo Union 75, Chino 40; Mayfair 70, Chino 61; Rancho Cucamonga 83, Chino 53; Hillcrest 60, Chino 46.
Glendora Tournament
Don Lugo and Ontario Christian scores from last week’s tournament: Glendora 63, Don Lugo 55 (OT); Don Lugo 58, Hesperia 44; Don Lugo 54, San Dimas 52; Diamond Bar 67, Don Lugo 49; Hesperia 37, Ontario Christian 35; Ontario Christian 64, Temple City 44; Glendora 69, Ontario Christian 66; Bishop Amat 70, Ontario Christian 48.
Girls
basketball
San Dimas
Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 17): Long Beach Poly 55, Chino Hills 43; Chino Hills 53, Aquinas 40.
Bonita Tournament
Ayala and Chino Hills high school scores from last week’s tournament: Ayala 34, Temecula Valley 33; Walnut 47, Ayala 39; Diamond Bar 46, Ayala 38; Diamond Bar 55, Chino Hills 49; Chino Hills 47, Bonita 37; Claremont 54, Chino Hills 44; Walnut 48, Chino Hills 41.
Covina Winter Classic
Don Lugo High scores from last week’s tournament: Diamond Ranch 35, Don Lugo 29; Don Lugo 43, Sierra Vista 24; Ramona 59, Don Lugo 33; Valley View 71, Don Lugo 17.
Troy Classic
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament: Etiwanda 74, Ontario Christian 51; Ontario Christian 80, Esperanza 65; Ontario Christian 64, Long Beach Poly 57; Ontario Christian 85, Troy 47.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 41,
West Covina 39
Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Camargo scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and had team highs with nine rebounds, three assists and five steals to lead the Conquistadores’ to a two-point victory Monday over West Covina. Makena Encarnacion added eight points and eight rebounds and Maya Hodges finished with two points, seven rebounds and three steals for Don Lugo.
Ayala 59,
Arroyo Valley 17
With Monday’s victory, Ayala improved to 4-6 overall and kept Arroyo Valley winless this season at 0-8 after a 42-point win at the Ayala High gym.
Girls
water polo
Los Altos Holiday
Tournament
Chino Hills High reported scores from last weekend’s tournament: Chino Hills 12, San Pasqual Academy 3; Chino Hills 15, Glendale 5; San Marcos 17, Chino Hills 6; Chino Hills 18, Montebello 0.
Ayala High tournament
Ayala High reported scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala 15, Montclair 10; Ayala 17, Monrovia 9; Ayala 16, Palm Desert 11; Ayala 15, St. Lucy’s 11.
Boys
soccer
Nonleague
Chino 2,
Rowland 1
Chino High improved to 4-1 with Tuesday’s one-goal victory over Rowland, which fell to 4-4.
Claremont 6,
Don Lugo 2
Claremont remained undefeated Tuesday night with a four-goal victory over Don Lugo (3-4). The Wolfpack improved to 4-0-2 with the win.
Chino Hills 5,
Walnut 2
The Huskies (3-0-1) scored three first half-goals and added a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes in their win Monday against the Mustangs.
Norco 3,
Ayala 1
Norco’s Brady Wagner, Braydon Cermenelli and Jason Kileen each had a goal Monday to lead the Cougars past the Bulldogs (0-4).
Girls
soccer
Best of the West
Tournament
Corona Del Mar 4,
Don Lugo 2
Corona Del Mar improved its record to 6-0-1 last Saturday, getting past Don Lugo in a tournament game.
Nonleague
Chino 3,
Kaiser 0
The Cowgirls scored three goals on eight shots Monday afternoon in their shutout victory against Kaiser.
Walnut 3,
Don Lugo 1
Don Lugo fell to 5-4 with Tuesday’s loss to Walnut (5-3-1).
Chino 1,
Garey 1
Garey High’s Leslie Solis scored a first-half goal in the Vikings tie with Chino on Dec. 9. Stats for Chino High were not available.
