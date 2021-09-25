The Ayala High football program will host its third annual golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $175 per player, or $525 for a foursome. Super-tickets can be purchased for an additional $30. Dinner-only tickets are $25. A dinner, awards and auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Ayala football for team uniforms and equipment upgrades.
Information: ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.