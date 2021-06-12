Chino Hills Girls Softball 6U All-Star team won the Placentia-Yorba Linda and Orange Canyon tournaments, outscoring its opponents, 152-36. Team members are Aaleyah Alvarez, Marlee Sanguine, AJ Ahyou, Aaliyah Camacho, Karissa Avellaneda, Zoe Castillo, Camdyn Falls, Gia Trujillo, Amor Rodriguez, Gizel Enriquez, Manager Steven Falls, Coach Mark Trujillo, Coach Arsenio Avellaneda and Coach Bryan Pearsall.
