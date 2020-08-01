With racing in California pretty much on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chino Hills sprint car driver Eddie Tafoya headed this week to the annual “Indiana Sprint Week” to face off against the best traditional sprint cars and drivers on seven different tracks.
Mr. Tafoya, 23, has never raced on Indiana courses during his career.
The driver raised racing insider’s eyebrows two years ago when he debuted in the Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Sprint Car Series.
Coming in with only kart and motocross experience, Mr. Tafoya impressed when he dominated the class and won the series championship.
The second-generation sprint car driver won The PAS Senior Sprint Car title in 2016 and jumped to the USAC/CRA Sprint Car and the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series’ in 2019.
“We have had to deal with all of the COVID stuff,” Mr. Tafoya said on his decision to drive in Indiana. “Me and my dad’s whole lives revolve around racing, so we have been chomping at the bit to get some driving in. Nothing is going on around here so we thought we would head back there and get some experience and try to run with all of the big guys. To me, it actually helps a lot running with those guys. That is the speed and intensity I want to be at. Going back there will really show what I can do. Hopefully, I can get up to speed quick. At the end of the season (2019) at the Oval Nationals, we qualified sixth (on Saturday). This year we have a whole new chassis package with DRC, and we started on the pole of the first race of the year.”
Indiana Sprint Week will test drivers and their crews on seven races on seven different tracks.
The races are taking place over nine nights.
The first night took place July 24. The second race was last Saturday with a third straight day of racing on Sunday. Racing resumed Wednesday and concludes today (August 1).
“Driving wise yeah, but setup wise we have friends back there who race, and they are going to help us out,” Mr. Tafoya said. “And DRC is based out of Indy. So, we will have some good information. We will see what we can do with it.”
Races are taking place at Gas City I69 Speedway in Gas City; Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo; Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg; Terr Haute Action Track in Terre Haute; Lincoln Park Speedway in Greencastle; Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington; and Tri State Speedway in Haubstadt.
