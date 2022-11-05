The Don Lugo High boys cross country team won the Mt. Baldy League championship and Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua captured the girls’ individual title last Saturday at Colony High School in Ontario to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries.
The prelims will take place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mt. San Antonio College. Teams or individuals advancing out of the finals will advance to the CIF State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
League finals for the Mt. Baldy, Baseline and Ambassador leagues were held this week.
Ayala High competed in the Palomares League Finals at Ayala Park in Chino on Friday after Champion press time.
Results
Results from last Saturday’s meet at Colony High School in Ontario
Don Lugo 34, Chaffey 43, Baldwin Park 63, Ontario 110, Montclair 115, Chino 149
Top five individuals: Daniel Reza, Chaffey, 14:58; Jerry Flores, Montclair, 15:28; Edward Lopez, Don Lugo, 15:39; Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, 15:43; John Payne, Chaffey, 15:50.
Other Don Lugo results: Issac Donis, eighth, 16:16; Andrew Dominguez, ninth, 16:22; Gustavo Gonzalez, 10th, 16:23; Caidin D’Elia, 26th, 17:14; Adam Espinoza, 30th, 17:53.
Chino High results: Zachary Matlock, 20th, 16:57; Jordan Diaz, 24th, 17:05; Joshua Fernandez, 29th, 17:31; Cruz Lopez, 37th, 18:54; Jaden Gutierrez, 39th, 20:25.
Chaffey 45, Chino 72, Ontario 72, Don Lugo 79, Montclair 104,
Top five individuals: Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, 17:26; Roselyn Reza, Chaffey, 17:37; Elena Martinez, Chaffey, 17:45; Elena Rossen, Chino, 18:55; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 18:58.
Other Don Lugo results: Sierra Gonzalez, 12th, 20:06; Baylin Polite, 17th, 20:40; Karla Gonzalez, 26th, 22:27; Pricilla Govea, 29th, 22:42; Alivia Martinez, 33rd, 23:01.
Other Chino results: Caterina Fumagalli, 19th, 21:00; Natalie Herrera, 20th, 21:04; Payton Montes, 24th, 21:45; Bessy Quintanilla, 28th, 22:37; Madyson Matlock, 35th, 23:34.
Junior varsity boys scores: Chaffey 39, Don Lugo 45, Baldwin Park 52, Ontario 93.
Junior varsity girls scores: Chaffey 17, Don Lugo 48, Baldwin Park 73.
Results from Tuesday’s meet at Central Park in Rancho Cucamonga:
Rancho Cucamonga 42, Etiwanda 58, Chino Hills 72, Los Osos 101, Damien 114, Upland 130
Top five individuals: Gabriel Castillo, Etiwanda, 15:26.2; Joel Fischer, Etiwanda, 15:37.7; Aidan Gomez, Chino Hills, 15:51.1; Diego Urdiales, Damien, 15:58.3; Noah Chairez, Los Osos, 16:01.3.
Other Chino Hills High results: Rylan Dinneweth, 12th, 16:58.3; Seth Romero, 15th, 17:13.6; Ethan McGarry, 16th, 17:14.6; Jack Pusztai, 26th, 17:52.7; Maximilian Stone, 32nd, 18:08.4; Efrain Delgadillo, 35th, 18:11.6.
Results from Tuesday’s league meet at Central Park in Rancho Cucamonga:
Rancho Cucamonga 24, Chino Hills 57,
Top five individuals: Nicole Alfred, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:37.4; Madilyn Siana, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:37.8; Malia Reinhold, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:43.4; Braelyn Combe, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:43.5; Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills, 18:48.0.
Other Chino Hills High results: Alayna McGarry, ninth, 19:52.8; Isabella Duarte, 11th, 19:59.3; Megan Chiotti, 13th, 20:03.0; Hannah Smith, 19th, 20:34.6; Melanie Ramos, 21st, 20:38.2; Morgan Purdy, 32nd, 21:38.4.
Boys junior varsity scores: Etiwanda 32, Rancho Cucamonga 47, Upland 72, Damien 72, Chino Hills and Los Osos no team scores.
Boys frosh-soph scores: Rancho Cucamonga 27, Etiwanda 37, Chino Hills 72, Los Osos 122.5, Damien 148, Upland 164.5.
Girls junior varsity scores: Chino Hills 33, Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 47, Upland 119, Los Osos and St. Lucy’s no team scores.
Results from Tuesday’s meet at Linfield Christian High School in Temecula:
Woodcrest Christian 30, Aquinas 60, Ontario Christian 63, Linfield Christian 85, Arrowhead Christian 121
Top five individuals: Evan Turk, Woodcrest Christian, 16:08.6; Logan Pledger, Linfield Christian, 16:55.5; Zach Calderon, Aquinas, 17:05.1; Nathan Luce, Woodcrest Christian, 17:19.9; Andrew Mouser, Woodcrest Christian, 17:19.9.
Ontario Christian results: Mario Balderas, ninth, 17:43.6; Austin Drown, 11th, 18:06.6; Jaydyn Gallegos, 13th, 18:22.5; Jacob Patino, 14th, 18:29.3; Miguel Gramillo, 16th, 18:39.4; Logan Peters, 18th, 18:40.2; Aiden Thigpen, 29th, 18:57.0.
Results from Tuesday’s meet at Linfield Christian High School in Temecula:
Linfield Christian 31, Ontario Christian 45, Aquinas 48, Arrowhead Christian 107
Top five individuals: Caylyn Russell, Linfield Christian, 20:11.8; Maggie Smith, Linfield Christian, 20:39.8; Ava Shaffer, Linfield Christian, 21:11.7; Natalie Brazfield, Aquinas, 21:30.2; Mia Saenz, Aquinas, 21:33.3.
Ontario Christian results: Leann Frailing, sixth, 21:51.2; Faith Gaudy, seventh, 22:01.0; Natalie Delgado, eighth, 22:10.1; Abbey Frailing, 10th, 22:40.8; Crystal Wei, 14th, 23:55.7; Jayden Aleman, 15th, 24:01.5; Sierra De Los Rios, 16th, 24:17.6.
Junior varsity boys scores: Ontario Christian 33, San Jacinto Leadership Academy 53, Woodcrest Christian 63, Loma Linda Academy 95, Nuview Bridge 148, Aquinas 150, Arrowhead Christian 199.
Junior varsity girls scores: Ontario Christian 25, Loma Linda Academy 31, Nuview Bridge 70.
