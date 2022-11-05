The Don Lugo High boys cross country team won the Mt. Baldy League championship and Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua captured the girls’ individual title last Saturday at Colony High School in Ontario to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries.

The prelims will take place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mt. San Antonio College. Teams or individuals advancing out of the finals will advance to the CIF State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

