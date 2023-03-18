Dairyaire 5K
division winners
More than 400 participants ran or walked in the annual Dairyaire 5K run walk on March 4 at Ayala Park in Chino. The race was the third of the City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K run-walks, which also took place in December and February.
Female division winners and their cities or residence are Avery Bravo, Chino, overall 13-19 division, 20:49; Emma Padilla, Ontario, 1-8, 25:51; Joy Danao, Chino, 9-12, 21:31; Maddie Laney, Corona, 20-24, 29:00; Alyssa Saucedo, residence not given, 25-29, 23:42; Beverly Rubio, residence not given, 30-34, 26:22; Malinda Garcia, Chino, 35-39, 24:39; Jennifer Bravo, Chino, 40-44, 27:52; Norma Valle, residence not given, 45-49, 28:48; Eileen Keller, Chino Hills, 50-54, 30:52; Regine Sediva, Chino Hills, 55-59, 26:09; Elvia Franco, Chino, 60-64, 29:16; Geri Relich, Chino Hills, 65-69, 29:53; Nancy Haynes, Chino, 70-74, 40:52; Jackie Phillips, Riverside, 75+, 41:22.
Male division winners were Andrew Tachias, West Covina, overall and 35-40 division, 17:20; Liam Flores, Chino, 1-8, 29:02; Alexander Kolbow, Corona, 9-12, 23:31; Luis Mateo-Reyes, Chino, 13-19, 18:34; Jose Munoz, Pomona, 20-24, 22:04; Christopher Flores, Chino, 25-29, 23:52; Ivan Torres, Monrovia, 30-34, 19:22; David Cadengo, Chino, 40-44, 20:33; Herb Higueros, Brea, 45-49, 22:08; Daniel Lara, Corona, 50-54, 27:30; Bill Johnson, San Dimas, 55-59, 26:09; Tom Tyner, Chino, 60-64, 43:52; Stan Ideker, San Diego County, 65-69, 22:11; Larry Haynes, Chino, 70-74, 28:55; Barry Freeman, Chino, 75+, 38:41.
Teams to compete at Quakes Stadium
The Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school baseball teams will play their annual league games at Loanmart Field, also known as Quakes Stadium, in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino Hills will play Etiwanda in the first of three Battle of the Baseline League Teams games at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Upland and Damien will play at 2 p.m. and Los Osos will battle Rancho Cucamonga at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, April 15, the six Mt. Baldy League teams will compete.
Montclair will take on Baldwin Park at 11 a.m.; Don Lugo will play Chaffey at 2 p.m.; and Chino will compete against Ontario at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $13, and includes a voucher for a Rancho Cucamonga Quakes game.
Children under age 2 are free and do not need a ticket.
Parking is free.
Loanmart Field is located at 8408 Rochester Ave., south of Foothill Boulevard.
Information: Chino High School, (909) 627-7351; Don Lugo High School, (909) 591-3902; Chino Hills High School (909) 606-7540.
CIF-SS rankings released
Softball
Division 2: 1. Marina 2. North Torrance 3. Canyon 4. Millikan 5. Vista Murrieta 6. Moorpark 7. JSerra 8. Yucaipa 9. Tesoro 10. Ayala.
Boys volleyball
Division 5: 1. Wiseburn Da Vinci 2. Chino Hills 3. Rancho Verde 4. Western Christian 5. JW North 6. Vista Del Lago 7. Paraclete 8. Godinez 9. Fullerton 10. Moreno Valley.
Boys tennis
Division 2: 1. Sage Hill 2. Huntington Beach 3. JSerra 4. Edison 5. San Juan Hills 6. Ayala 7. El Dorado 8. Great Oak 9. Redlands 10. Temecula Valley.
Division 5: 1. Whittier 2. Segerstrom 3. Schurr 4. Arroyo 5. Temescal Canyon 6. Costa Mesa 7. Northview 8. Alhambra 9. Chino 10. Chaparral.
See weekly rankings for all sports and divisions at cifss.org.
‘Hit the Greens’ event Monday
The 14th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens Tournament for Scholar-ships” event will tee-off at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Proceeds provide scholarships for graduating Chino Valley Unified seniors.
Information: Chino Valley Unified communications department at (909) 628-1201 ext. 1617.
Tennis club
begins April 3
The Chino Valley Tennis Club will play seven-week, round-robin format matches at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning April 3. Games will be played at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Cost is $30 per round.
Information: (909) 618-5961 or ecat3333@gmail.com.
Youth Track Meet April 15
The annual City of Chino Youth Track meet will be held Saturday, April 15 at Don Lugo High School. Registration is taking place at team sideline.com/chino. Athletes from Chino and Chino Hills can participate.
Deadline to register was Friday, March 17.
Information: chinosports@cityofchino.org.
HS boosters golf event April 21
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $175 per golfer.
Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@ocschools.org; Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536, kevin@elpradogolfcourses.com; or athletics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
Pee Wee baseball
to begin
The City of Chino Hills will host Pee Wee baseball for children ages 3 to 5 Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 28 through April 13 and again April 25 through May 11 at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave. Cost is $45 for each three-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 4 to 4:50 p.m., followed by 4-and 5-year-olds from 5 to 5:50 p.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
Pee Wee soccer
begins March 25
City of Chino Hills will host its Pee Wee soccer for children ages 3 to 5 Saturdays, March 25 through May 6, at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave. Cost is $45 for the seven-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 9 to 9:50 a.m., followed by 4- and 5-year-olds from 10 to 10:50 a.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
