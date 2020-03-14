The Chino AYSO 12U girls soccer team

 The Chino AYSO 12U girls soccer team won Chino AYSO region 67’s Director’s Cup tournament in January and placed third at  the Western State All Star Sectionals in Riverside. Team members are Assistant Coach Andy Rodriguez, Camila Moreno, Avery VanHorssen, Leighton Rodriguez, Riana Salas, Siena Poulter, Madison Lardapide, Chloe Montelongo, Coach Jorge Montelongo, Vannessa Aldrete, Brooklynn Cartwright, London McCue, Amaya Santana and Elysse Salcedo.

