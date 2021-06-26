Ayala High’s Mateo Matthews crushed two home runs, including a two-run walkoff in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Bulldogs a 13-3 mercy-rule win over Bishop Amat Thursday afternoon in a CIF State South Region semifinal game played at the Ayala High field.
With the win, Ayala advances to the Division 1 title game at JSerra High, 26351 Junipero Serra Road in San Juan Capistrano. First pitch is noon.
Today’s game will be a rematch from the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semis, won by JSerra, 11-7.
Matthews finished with five RBIs and four runs scored in Thursday’s win, highlighted by Ayala High freshman pitchers Jeremy Byers and Bryan Yang, who were asked to throw as Andres Pasillas (9-0 on the season) missed the game for another committment. Ryan Moreno had a three-RBI double for Ayala in the win.
