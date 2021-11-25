This year’s Reindeer Romp 5K run-walk will have two options for participants—taking part in the live event, or virtually. Signups for the 10th annual race, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ayala Park in Chino, are being accepted at runsignup.com and search for Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp 5K.
Cost is $40 if registered by Nov. 28. After that date, cost rises to $45.
The Kids Fun run, a half-mile event, costs $25 before Nov. 28 and $30 after that date. Cost for the virtual run is $40.
The cost includes a race T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Groups of five or more can receive a $5 discount per runner. Proceeds benefit the Chino Valley YMCA.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and prior to the race, starting at 7 a.m., at the Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Runners opting to compete in the virtual event can have their T-shirt and medal mailed. The start line will be open from 8 to 8:10 a.m. to allow for social distancing, and participants can run with friends or family, organizers said. Information: runsignup.com.
