The Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school cross country teams competed last weekend at the 73rd annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut.
Several thousand runners from across California competed on the 3.1-mile course.
Ayala High School
Girls Individual
Sweepstakes Div. 1-2
Team standings: 7th out of 17 teams
Individual results: Emily Schott, ninth, 18:28; Roxanne Ehrig, 35th, 19:41; Madison Bravo, 45th, 20:03; Klarissa Mente, 46th, 20:03; Jessica Cantu, 68th, 20:30; Natalie Sumner, 74th, 20:42; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 75th, 20:49.
Boys Team
Sweepstakes
Team standings: 11th out of 19 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 10th, 15:22; Mateo Cole, 41st, 15:57; Nathan Tsai, 72nd, 16:23; Malachi Morris, 80th, 16:32; Christopher Sydnor, 81st, 16:35; Joshua Aguayo, 82nd, 16:35;
Girls Junior Varsity Sweepstakes Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Ava Cornell, 21st, 20:50; Mikayla Castillo, 97th, 24:17.
Boys Junior Varsity Sweepstakes Div. 1-2
Team standings: 8th out of 20 teams
Individual results: Damien Campos 23rd, 16:49; Evan Seki, 24th, 16:49; Alejandro Aparicio, 53rd, 17:28; Caleb Ornelas, 70th, 17:40; Josh Arias, 76th, 17:43; Josh Berk, 78th, 17:46; Logan Berkley, 99th, 18:21; Aidan Ornelas, 134th, 18:59.
Girls Sophomores
Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Valeria Cabadas, 35th, 23:05; Tatyana Vargas, 45th, 23:52; Rebecca Moon, 69th, 25:04; Jelani Manzo, 83rd, 25:58.
Boys Sophomores
Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Yazhid Grimaldi, 32nd, 18:01; Khalid Ibrahim, 56th, 19:23; Alexiey Casas, 63rd, 19:33; Joaquin Ornelas, 103rd, 22:08.
Girls Freshmen Div. 1-2
Team standings: 4th out of 17 teams.
Individual results: Jazlynn Rojas, 10th, 20:53; Audrey Hernandez, 19th, 21:30; Anais Ayala, 23rd, 21:38; Jordan Gibson-Leek, 44th, 22:47; Jaclyn Galindo, 85th, 24:33; Gina Huang, 102nd, 25:18.
Boys Freshmen Div. 1-2
Team standings: 11th out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Derek Campos, 15th, 18:05; Aiden Gonzalez, 67th, 20:33; Owen Rhodes, 99th, 21:52; Jacob Pak, 123rd, 24:27; Jacob Sydnor, 128th, 25:41.
Chino High School
Girls Individual
sweepstakes Div. 3, 4, 5
Team standings: 12th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, third, 17:49; Alexis Wachowski, 30th, 20:18; Isabella Kebenei, 64th, 21:30; Breanna Barragan-Ochoa, 75th, 22:05; Elena Rossen, 88th, 23:30; Alyssa Trejo, 93rd, 24:29.
Boys Varsity Div. 3, 4, 5
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Dominic Gonzales, 92nd, 19:26; Ryan Chang, 97th, 19:36; Jordan Diaz, 125th, 22:13.
Girls Junior Varsity Sweepstakes Div. 3, 4, 5
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Payton Montes, 54th, 24:43; Bessy Quintanilla, 76th, 25:54; Madyson Matlock, 97th, 27:43.
Chino Hills High School
Girls Team Sweepstakes Div. 1-2
Team standings: 7th out of 15 teams.
Individual results: Jenna Gallegos, 15th, 18:21; Karis Brown, 17th, 18:34; Alayna McGarry, 48th, 19:31; Riley Rivera, 54th, 19:36; Hannah Smith, 57th, 19:36; Emma Gutierrez, 59th, 19:42; Megan Chiotti, 74th, 20:20.
Boys Varsity Div. 1-2
Team standings: 7th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, fourth, 15:40; Jack Pusztai, 23rd, 16:26; Dakota Jones, 44th, 16:54; Rylan Dinneweth, 54th, 17:07; Seth Romero, 66th, 17:22; Luke Zimmerman, 77th, 17:43; Sam Uribe, 79th, 17:53.
Girls Junior Varsity Sweepstakes Div. 1-2
Team standings: 5th out of 14 teams.
Individual results: Maya Centeno, 10th, 20:21; Isabella Duarte, 19th, 20:45; Lillian Oceguera, 42nd, 21:31; Jasmine Brandyberry, 43rd, 21:33; Morgan Purdy, 53rd, 22:07; Ariana Fernandez, 58th, 22:17; Ava Mack, 69th, 22:38.
Boys Junior Varsity
Div. 1
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Efrain Delgadillo, 74th, 18:47; Skyler Jones, 98th, 19:27; Evan Schluter, 124th, 20:02; Gabriel Moreno, 131st, 20:18.
Boys Sophomores
Div. 1-2
Team standings: 7th out of eight teams.
Individual results: Max Stone, 10th, 17:50; Ethan McGarry, 23rd, 18:52; Nathan Castillo, 60th, 20:06; Parker Heil, 65th, 20:37; Jack Hassel, 69th, 20:45.
Girls Freshman Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Michelle Ramos, 20th, 21:30; Melanie Ramos, 36th, 22:32; Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, 65th, 23:50.
Boys Freshman Div. 1-2
Team standings: 8th out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Jacob Patino, 48th, 19:48; Matthew Alvarez, 66th, 20:29; Evan Cota, 71st, 20:45; Grant Murata, 73rd, 20:50; Robert Cantoran, 78th, 21:00; Christopher Ramirez, 97th, 21:48; Levi Musser, 102nd, 22:06; Brayden Diego, 104th, 22:17; Brayden Strahan, 116th, 23:06.
Don Lugo High School
Girls Varsity Div. 3
Team standings: 7th out of 13 teams
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, third, 19:36; Nicole Boskovich, 10th, 20:52; Baylin Polite, 22nd, 21:48; Alivia Martinez, 65th, 24:30; Angie Ramirez, 71st, 24:48; Catherine Escalera, 82nd, 25:54; Nadine Padilla, 92nd, 28:00.
Boys Varsity Div. 3
Team standings: 4th out of 17 teams
Individual results: Robbie Valdez, sixth, 16:52; Jordan Berkley, seventh, 16:54; Haden Garcia, 27th, 17:39; Edward Lopez, 51st, 18:14; Gustavo Gonzalez, 52nd, 18:17; Cade Silva, 84th, 19:42; Adam Espinoza, 92nd, 20:01.
Boys Junior Varsity
Div. 3
Team standings: 20th out of 20 teams.
Individual results: Aiden Deming, 116th, 21:39; Aysa Garcia, 123rd, 21:52; Alexis Aguilar, 128th, 22:09; Miguel Dominguez, 163rd, 23:54; Logan Hugo, 185th, 27:16; Luis Zoque, 190th, 32:17.
Girls Junior Varsity
Div. 3
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Elizabeth Mendoza, 41st, 25:25; Arianna Hernandez, 47th, 25:57; Olivia Camacho, 65th, 27:07; Jaceli Jimenez, 72nd, 27:29.
Boys Freshmen
Div. 3
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Andrew Dominguez, 35th, 19:59; Juan Lizarde, 50th, 20:41; Josh Pardon, 66th, 21:20.
Ontario Christian High School
Girls Varsity Div. 5
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Natalie Delgado, 13th, 21:27; Faith Gaudy, 41st, 23:22; Marian Mendoza, 71st, 25:26; Sarah Squyres, 76th, 26:19.
Boys Varsity Div. 5
Team standings: 2nd out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Logan Peters, eighth, 17:58; Mario Balderas, 21st, 18:31; Ethan Esproles, 28th, 19:02; Aiden Thigpen, 30th, 19:12; Mitchell Windsor, 46th, 20:16; Jaydyn Gallegos, 52nd, 20:24; Micah Rohrer, 62nd, 20:53.
Girls Junior Varsity
Div. 4-5
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: Valerie Rosales, 71st, 27:20.
Boys Junior Varsity
Div. 4-5
Team standings: no team score
Individual results: William Gaudy, 76th, 21:04; Cade Monfore, 98th, 21:40; Dutch Waldheim, 135th, 23:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.