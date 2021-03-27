Jamar Williams
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Hills High running back Jamar Williams scrambles past an Etiwanda High defender on his way to a 34-yard first-quarter touchdown run Thursday night, but the Huskies fell to Etiwanda, 21-12.  Williams added a 55-yard touchdown run with under a minute to play in the game for Chino Hills, which led 6-0 at halftime. Etiwanda’s Jordan Williams had touchdown runs of 92- and 8-yards in the third quarter and Jeremiah Brown added a 5-yard score in the fourth quarters for the Eagles (1-0).  The Huskies (0-2) next play Saturday, April 3 at Santa Fe High, 10400 Orr and Day Road in Santa Fe Springs. 

Tags

