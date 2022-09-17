ABOVE: Kadie Fordyce (#9) reaches high to spike the ball for a kill in Don Lugo’s 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 victory Tuesday night in the Mt. Baldy League opening game for both teams inside the new Chino High gymnasium. Don Lugo will host Chaffey at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 and host Ontario at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Chino High will host Ontario on Sept. 20 and travel to Baldwin Park on Sept. 22.
RIGHT: Don Lugo’s High Morgan Graves records a kill in Tuesday’s victory. The Conquistadores will host Chino in their second league match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
