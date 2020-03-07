After last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Gabrielino High of San Gabriel in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title game, the Ontario Christian High girls soccer team will get a rematch today (March 7).
The Knights will head to Gabrielino High, located at 1327 S. San Gabriel Boulevard, in the CIF State Division V So Cal Region title game at 4 p.m.
In this year’s So Cal Region Tournament, the second-ranked Knights (19-8) defeated No. 7 Foothills Christian 5-1 on Tuesday, and No. 3 Linfield Christian 2-1 in overtime Thursday to reach the championship game. Gabrielino enters today’s game with a season record of 22-0-2.
Ontario Christian’s girls’ basketball team, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 4 of the CIF State Touranment, will host No. 3 La Salle in a So Cal Region semifinal game at 7 p.m. tonight. The So Cal title game is Tuesday, March 10 and the state championship game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 in Sacramento. The Knights (31-3) defeated Eagle Rock and Paramount to reach tonight’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.