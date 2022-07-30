Chino-based So Cal Heat basketball team placed second at the Las Vegas Basketball Classic last weekend, playing against teams from Utah, Texas, Nevada and California. Players are Don Lugo High’s Bishop Talamera, Gavin Hrynezuk, Chase Davis, Marcus Adams, Elijah Montijo, Noah Peck, Sam Chavez, Isaiah Figueroa, Chino High’s Kevin Gonzales, Ontario Christian High’s Justin Avila, and Chino Hills High’s Ty Roberts. Not pictured is Coach Alex Agregado.
