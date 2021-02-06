Simply put, she’s coming back.
Chino native and 2000 Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s career-scoring leader and three-time WNBA champion, agreed to a two-year, $449,335 contract Monday morning to remain with the Phoenix Mercury, the team she has played for during her entire 17-year career.
“As I’ve said before, as long as Diana wants to play in the WNBA, we want her in a Mercury uniform,” said general manager Jim Pitman. “She is the heart of our franchise, the first face on our Mount Rushmore, the best winner and competitor in the women’s game. The trajectory of our organization changed the day we drafted her 17 years ago, and we are excited she will be here into the future.”
Taurasi was the No.-1 overall selection of the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Mercury, and she led the team to the 2007, 2009 and 2014 WNBA championships.
She is the league’s career-scoring leader with 8,931 points.
She led the league in scoring five times (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011) and was the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 4,000- , 5,000-, 6,000- and 7,000 career-point marks, and is the only player to reach at least 8,000 points.
“Diana has given her entire career to our organization and community, and we don’t take for granted her unrivaled impact on basketball. Her commitment to getting back on the court last year, and the level of play we saw from her in the ‘wubble’, make us confident she has more All-WNBA days ahead of her,” Mr. Pittman said.
Taurasi, 38, played in 19 games during the 2020 WNBA season, and was limited to six games in 2019 after undergoing back surgery.
During her 19 games in 2020, she scored 20 or more points eight times, and had a season-high 34 points on Aug. 23 when she switched her No. 3 jersey for one bearing No. 8 to honor Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, and seven others were killed in January 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas while on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a girls’ basketball tournament.
Taurasi, who was nicknamed the “White Mamba” by Bryant, was a featured speaker at the Kobe and Gigi Bryant memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
Taurasi is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in the sport.
In addition to her three WNBA championships, she won three consecutive NCAA national championships at the University of Connecticut, four Olympic gold medals in women’s basketball, and six EuroLeague titles.
She is a nine-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-WNBA first team honoree, and was the 2004 Rookie of the Year.
Taurasi was also recognized in 2011 as one of the 15 greatest WNBA players in league history on its 15th anniversary, and in 2016 earned a spot on the Top 20 players in league history on its 20th anniversary.
She was also a four-time honoree of the USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year.
The 6-foot guard also has several WNBA records, including most 20-point games with 228, most 30-point games with 48, and the single-season mark in scoring average in a season at 25.3 points per game.
The 2021 WNBA season is scheduled to begin in mid-May.
