Cal State Fullerton sophomore Andrew Aguilar, a Chino High graduate, won the Big West Conference Decathlon championship, breaking his own record for points and bringing home the first Decathlon title in school history.
The Decathlon is a two-day, 10-event competition in 100-meter run, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter run, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500-meter run.
Aguilar scored 6,983 points at the Big West Conference Track and Field Championships held May 6-7 at the University of California-Davis, breaking his own school record by 269 points he had at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April.
He set five lifetime bests at the Big West Conference championships with a 11.15 in the 100m, 6.63 meters in long jump, 1.81 meters in high jump, 49.64 seconds in the 400m and 4.41 meters in pole vault.
In the other five events, he had 11.60 meters in shot put, 15.15 seconds in 110m hurdles, 34.64 meters in discus, 45.37 meters in javelin, and 4:30.80 in the 1,500 meter run.
Aguilar attended Alicia Cortez Elementary and Magnolia Junior High School before graduating from Chino High School.
He is the only decathlete at Cal State Fullerton this season.
