The Ontario Christian girls’ basketball and soccer teams will compete in CIF-Southern Section semifinal matchups today (Feb. 22) after winning quarterfinals games Wednesday.
The Knights girls basketball team will travel to Xavier Prep in Palm Desert for a 6 p.m. tip off, vying for a spot in the Division 4AA title game, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29.
Xavier Prep is located at 34-200 Cook St. in Palm Desert. Xavier Prep (28-3, the Desert Empire League champion) advanced to Saturday’s semifinal with a 44-43 win over Orange Vista on Wednesday.
Ontario Christian girls’ soccer team defeated Marshall, 1-0, at the Ontario Christian stadium in a Division 6 game to advance to today’s semifinal against Shadow Hills.
The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Ontario Christian stadium, 931 W. Philadelphia St., just east of Mountain Avenue.
The winner of today’s game will play in the Division 6 title game set for Friday, Feb. 28 or Saturday, Feb. 29.
Wednesday’s
results
Girls basketball
Ontario Christian 72, Notre Dame 58
So far there haven’t been any high school girls basketball teams that have been able to stop Ontario Christian High freshman phenom Chloe Briggs.
The 5-foot-11 point guard is third in the nation in points at 34.4 points per game, has the Knights’ sporting an impressive 28-2 record and has led the team into a spot in Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA semifinals after Wednesday’s 72-58 win at Notre Dame High in Riverside in the quarterfinals. Briggs scored 25 of her game-high 43 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers, and scored all of Ontario Christian’s 13 points in the third quarter. She also pulled down 13 rebounds and had eight assists, four blocks and four steals against Notre Dame.
She’s said she’s out there having fun. “It’s the most fun of my life,” Briggs said after Wednesday’s win and sporting a huge smile. “These games are awesome. It’s just amazing.”
Maddy Martinez, who ranks fourth in the nation with 123 3-pointers made, hit another six such shots in Wednesday’s win to finish with 18 points for Ontario Christian.
Briggs said she gets Martinez the ball every chance she gets. “I would rather her shoot it than me. Every time she’s open I’m hitting her with the pass,” Briggs said.
Martinez hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, added another in the second quarter and connected with her sixth shot midway through the fourth. Mikayla Campbell finished with eight points and 12 rebounds and Mariam Martinez, Maddy’s older sister, finished with three points for Ontario Christian.
With the win, Ontario Christian extended its winning streak to 14 straight games.
Girls soccer
Ontario Christian 1, Marshall 0
Ontario Christian’s Mia Galdamez scored a first-half goal Wednesday in the Knights’ 1-0 win over Marshall in a Division 6 quarterfinal game to advance to today’s (Feb. 22) semifinal home game against Shadow Hills. The Knights reached a division semifinal for the second straight season.
Ontario Christian (16-7) will enter today’s game on a five-game winning streak.
Shadow Hills defeated Coachella Valley Wednesday to reach the semis.
They have a record of 19-6-1.
