Opening-day ceremonies have been scheduled for Chino American, Chino National, Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues for the 2020 season.
Chino American Little League will celebrate its 65th opening day at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. in Chino.
Team pictures will begin at 7 a.m. and season-opening games are set to begin at 9 a.m.
Chino National, Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues will host their opening day ceremonies on Saturday, March 7.
In its 68th season, Chino National will host its ceremony at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino. A time has not been announced.
Chino Hills Little League, in its 52nd year, and Canyon Hills Little League, in its 31st year, will host their opening-day ceremonies on Saturday, March 7 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., west of Peyton Drive.
Both ceremonies are scheduled for 8 a.m., according to the organizations’ websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.