Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs

Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs, a Chino resident, shoots over a Brentwood High defender Wednesday night in the Knights’ 81-54 win in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2A girls’ basketball semifinal game. The Knights will play for the Division 2A championship tonight (Feb. 26) at Santiago High in Corona. Briggs finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Brentwood. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The Ontario Christian High girls basketball team will compete tonight (Feb. 26) in their third consecutive CIF-Southern Section championship game, but will be seeking their first title since 1980. 

Ontario Christian (29-3) defeated Brentwood Schools, 81-54, on Wednesday in the CIF-Southern Section semifinals, and will travel to Santiago High (21-9) in Corona for the 6 p.m. title game. 

Chloe Briggs recorded a triple-double against Brentwood with 33 points (7 3-pointers), 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Shayla Gillmer recorded 27 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks for the Knights, who began the game on a 13-0 run. 

The Knights, the top-ranked team in this year’s Division 2A bracket, advanced to a CIF-Southern Section title game in each of the past two seasons, but lost the 2020 game to Paloma Valley, 64-47, and the 2021 game to Sage Hill, 62-55. 

Santiago is the second-ranked team in the division. 

Santiago High is located at 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona.

