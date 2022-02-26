The Ontario Christian High girls basketball team will compete tonight (Feb. 26) in their third consecutive CIF-Southern Section championship game, but will be seeking their first title since 1980.
Ontario Christian (29-3) defeated Brentwood Schools, 81-54, on Wednesday in the CIF-Southern Section semifinals, and will travel to Santiago High (21-9) in Corona for the 6 p.m. title game.
Chloe Briggs recorded a triple-double against Brentwood with 33 points (7 3-pointers), 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Shayla Gillmer recorded 27 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks for the Knights, who began the game on a 13-0 run.
The Knights, the top-ranked team in this year’s Division 2A bracket, advanced to a CIF-Southern Section title game in each of the past two seasons, but lost the 2020 game to Paloma Valley, 64-47, and the 2021 game to Sage Hill, 62-55.
Santiago is the second-ranked team in the division.
Santiago High is located at 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona.
