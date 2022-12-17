The Sierra and San Antonio League football and Mt. Baldy League fall sports all-league awards were announced.
In football, Sierra League members are Chino, Covina, Rowland and Pomona and San Antonio League members are Don Lugo, Claremont, Chaffey and West Covina.
Mt. Baldy League members are Chino, Don Lugo, Chaffey, Montclair, Baldwin Park and Ontario in girls volleyball, girls golf, boys water polo and girls tennis.
Sierra League
Football
League Most Valuable Player: Jason Nwaka, Covina.
Most Valuable Player, offense: Diego Ogata, Chino.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Diego Manriquez, Covina.
Most Valuable Player, lineman: Derrick Cooper, Rowland.
First team, offense: Chino’s Diego Ogata, Nathan Blanco, Bradley Sawyer, Nick Bergiadis, and Daniel Nakashima; Covina’s Jake Duronslet, Joseph Rangel, Jorge Lopez-Posades, Joshua McElroy and Ronnie Ropke; Rowland’s Eric Egere, Derrick Cooper and Ryan Hinidi; Pomona’s Zeiking Wright, Dajuan Bridges and Guadalupe Hernandez.
First team, defense: Chino’s Daniel Nakashim and Manuel Barroso; Covina’s Jose Nunez, Joaquin Barragan, Diego Manriquez, Jayson Porter, Jason Nwaka and Nico Hernandez; Pomona’s Dominick Ortega, Dajuan Bridges, Daniel London and Adalberto Moreno; Rowland’s Eric Egere.
Second team, offense: Pomona’s Maurice Whitehurst, Noahsiah Frisco, Arthur Madrid and Angel Flores; Rowland’s Javonne Shannon, Michaelangelo Guerrero, and Matthew DeHoyos; Covina’s Adrian Rachal and Da’mion Yeargin.
Second team, defense: Chino’s Diego Ogata, Ray Rocha, Ian Yzabal, and Nathan Sena; Covina’s Adrian Rachal.
Honorable mention, offense: Chino’s Matt Bergiadis and Maximus Borroso; Rowland’s Jovanni Caamgong and Damien Arrieta.
Honorable mention, defense: Rowland’s Aivan Simpaga, Ryan Hindi and Michaelangelo Guerrero.
San Antonio League
Football
Most Valuable Player: Caden Campuzano, Claremont.
Offensive Player of the Year: Nathan Giles, Claremont.
Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Cole, Claremont.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Carson Mowbray, Claremont.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nate Maggiore, West Covina.
First team, offense: Don Lugo’s Gavin Hrynezuk and Elijah Montijo; West Covina’s Donovan Romero, Ralph Trejo, Zach Requena and Rey Valenzuela; Chaffey’s Daniel Salgado, Nick Muratalla and Alfredo Campos; Claremont’s Caden Campuzano, Nathan Giles, Carson Mowbray, Wesley Valdiva, Alex Kocharyan and Matty Graves.
First team, defense: Don Lugo’s Austin Brown; West Covina’s Uriel Sandoval, Jayden Ortiz, Miles Reid, Thomas White, Nate Maggiore, Daniel Carrillo, and Eddie Walker; Claremont’s Kenny Ford, Anthony Alvarado, Tyson Redding, Brandon Cole, Zach Leeper and Seth Gonzalez; Chaffey’s Josh Freeman.
Second team, offense: Don Lugo’s Mackenzie Aguilera, Austin Brown and Anthony Randazzo; Claremont’s Logan Castro; West Covina’s Chris Perez; Chaffey’s Jason Freeman and Joel Ocampo.
Second team, defense: Don Lugo’s Jason Armendariz, Abel Lima, Marquette Moore, Ayden Machado, Fernando Palacios and Kevin Garzanelli; Claremont’s Anthony Briana and Ty Labbe; Chaffey’s Eulice Evans; West Covina’s Nicholas Dovalina and Dominic Sanchez.
Mt. Baldy League
Girls volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Morgan Graves, Don Lugo.
First team: Don Lugo’s Sienna Vasquez and Kadie Fordyce; Chino’s Madisen Remis, Lyndsey Valverde; Montclair’s Dalila Meta and Ahtziry Quintero; Baldwin Park’s Areley Parra; Ontario’s Jackelyn Salcido; Chaffey’s Iris Arredondo and Ariana Olvera.
Second team: Don Lugo’s Anisa Guererro, Jade Galan, Kaelyn Zoetemelk, Karla Mazariegos, Madalyn Ayers-Morris, Makena Encarnarcion, Natalia Mero, Reese Gonzales, Samantha Segoviano, Zari Martin and Jenna Flaugher; Chino’s Celina Mosqueda, Alejandra Talavera and Ariana Guadarrama; Montclair’s Samantha Guerra, Johnnie Curtiss and Kathy Diaz; Ontario’s Alyssa Alvear and Sofia Femath; Chaffey’s Alexia Aralos and Lauren Wesley.
Honorable mention: Montclair’s Alex Peredia and Catherine De La Cruz; Ontario’s Miranda Rodriguez; Chaffey’s Barbara Avina and Annastasiia Wiltshire.
Girls tennis
Most Valuable Player, singles: Grace Poulava, Ontario.
Most Valuable Players, doubles: Jessica Tran and Karen Xu, Montclair.
First team, singles: Chaffey’s Angelina Vasquez, Emma Cervantes and Alissa Tagle.
First team, doubles: Chino’s Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green; Chino’s Emily Perez-Herrera and Lily Estevez; Montclair’s Isabel Sanchez and Yasmin Velazquez.
Second team, singles: Chino’s Amelya Bogle; Montclair’s Leslie Vieyra; Don Lugo’s Alyssa Martinez.
Second team, doubles: Chaffey’s Carolina Ruiz and Camila Zuniga-Nieto; Chaffey’s Camila Zuniga and Jae Linn Samreth; Chaffey’s Alejandra Ledesma and Caroline Trinh.
Boys water polo
Most Valuable Players: Ethan Brown and Josh Rizo, Don Lugo.
First team: Don Lugo’s Justin Lopez, Noah Plunkett, Raul Barajas and Austin Cantos; Chino’s Brody Quinzon; Montclair’s Quentin Holden; Ontario’s Vincent Garibay and Jimmy Gonzales; Baldwin Park’s Henry De Luna; Chaffey’s Ian Partida.
Second team: Don Lugo’s Mikey Brown, Travis Baucher, Felix Cornejo, Anden Beers and Arthur Gonzalez; Chino’s Robert Hitchcock, Eden Reyes, Caleb Larson and Julian Ramirez; Montclair’s Jesus Rivera and Noah Guzman; Ontario’s Luis Chavez; Baldwin Park’s Matthew Almarez and Andrew Montanez; Chaffey’s Rory Lindstrom and Sam Calles.
Honorable mention: Don Lugo’s Drake Bell; Chino’s Austin Mack, Christopher Cushman and Jeremiah King; Montclair’s Taven Banks; Ontario’s Joshua Lara; Chaffey’s Leo Lopez and Gabriel Del Bosque.
