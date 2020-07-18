When Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi steps onto the basketball court on Saturday, July 25, it will mark the start of her 16th season in the WNBA.
Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury will tip off at 11 a.m. local time against the Los Angeles Sparks at the IMG Academy Gymnasium in Bradenton, Florida.
All WNBA regular season games will be played at IMG Academy through Friday, Sept. 11.
Opening weekend will be dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, the league announced.
The postseason will follow.
The 38-year-old Taurasi, a three-time WNBA championship with the Mercury, holds several league records, including the career-scoring leader with 8,575 points. She’s 987 points ahead of second-place Tina Thompson’s 7,488 points.
She’s also the WNBA career records in field goals made (2,725), points in a single game without making a field goal (28), 3-pointers made with 1,103 and she is WNBA playoff scoring leader with 1,128 points.
Taurasi is the only player in league history to score 600 or more points in six straight seasons and has 46 games of at least 30 points, which is also a WNBA record.
She was limited to six games during the 2019 because of injury, scoring 4.3 points per game in 21.5 minutes of play.
