She came home a winner, not only once, but twice.
Chino Hills High junior Madison Brieva became the first Chino Hills High swimmer and first in Chino Valley Unified to capture two CIF State Swim meet paralympic championships last weekend in Clovis, winning the 50 free and 100 free races in the wheelchair division with times of 1:02.94 and 2:20.57, respectively.
Her coach Ron Stanford couldn’t be prouder of Madison, a junior at Chino Hills High.
“She is the most at-peace person that I know,” he said. “She’s just an outstanding person. Madison earned a varsity letter by competing in several varsity meets this season, and she was happy to share her experience at the state meet with four teammates.”
Madison was diagnosed in 2014 with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare illness that affects a person’s nervous system, most specifically the spinal cord.
A Facebook page – Walking With Mads – was created shortly after her diagnosis and shares stories and photos that documents her journey.
Boys swimmers Kai Anolin, Logan Brenner, Garrett Dykier and Jonathan Iskander, who competed in the boys’ 200 free relay and placed 29th, were by Madison’s side.
“It was special for her to have her teammates with her at state,” Coach Stanford said.
CIF State Finals results
Ayala High
Girls 200 medley relay (prelims): Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, 25th, 1:48.51.
Girls 100 fly (prelims): Charli Sunahara, 31st, 56.99.
Girls 100 breast (prelims): Charli Sunahara, 30th, 1:04.96.
Girls 400 free relay (prelims): Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, 26th, 3:33.59.
Girls 100 back (prelims): Victoria Villareal, 36th, 59.02.
Chino Hills
High
Boys 200 free relay (prelims): Jonathan Iskandar, Logan Brenner, Kai Anolin, Garrett Dykier, 29th, 1;28.31.
O’Dell wins
four titles
Chino Hills resident Teagan O’Dell, a freshman at Santa Margarita High School in Orange County, captured two individual and two relay state championships at last weekend’s CIF State Meet, two of which set state meet or national high school records.
Santa Margarita also won the CIF State team title with 378 points, more than 170 points higher than second-place Davis Senior High.
Results
200 medley relay: Macky Hodges, Teagan O’Dell, Justina Kozan and Lindsay Ervin (1:39.04, CIF State Meet record).
200 individual medley: O’Dell, first, 1:55.15.
100 back: O’Dell, first, 52.27 (CIF State Meer record).
400 free relay: Macky Hodges, Teia Salvino, O’Dell, Justina Kozar, first, 3:14.80 (National High School record).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.